Hearts predicted line up v Aberdeen as Steven Naismith makes change

Steven Naismith has been reinstated as head coach and welcomes back several key figures for Aberdeen clash

Hearts welcome Aberdeen to Tynecastle this weekend ahead of a must-win fixture for the Jambos. They have suffered several losses on the trot now but prepare to face the Dons.

Since their last outing, a 1-0 defeat to Motherwell, there has been an international break, giving Naismith and his squad time to rebuild and regroup after a disappointing dumping out of the European Conference League. While the break may not have come at the right time, in terms of results, the Hearts boss knows that it has now allowed the squad to recover from their travel fatigue in time to fight back in the 2023/24 domestic season.

Hearts now prepare to face a side who have failed to win a match at Tynecastle in their last nine league appearances. Aberdeen lost 2-1 in their last match at the Gorgie-based stadium but as they sit 10th in the league with no wins, they too will be hunting for a much needed win.

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash, here is Edinburgh News’ predicted starting XI.

GK: Zander Clark - Clark has been between the sticks since Craig Gordon suffered his long-term injury.

RB: Nathaniel Atkinson - Despite a 1-0 loss to Motherwell at the weekend, Atkinson is unlikely to lose his spot in the starting XI.

RCB: Frankie Kent - Kent has continued to be consistent and reliable in his central defensive role since arriving in the summer.

LCB: Kye Rowles - Rowles continues to showcase his class and composure on the pitch in his second season with the Jambos.