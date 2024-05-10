Hearts and Hibs still have games to play this season

The latest headlines for Friday for Hearts and Hibs ahead of their weekend fixtures.

Another round of Scottish Premiership fixtures will get underway this weekend.

It all starts with the Old Firm clash between Celtic and Rangers, which could shape the title race depending on the result. Hearts will then face Dundee at Tynecastle in the 3pm kick-off, while Hibs wait for Sunday to take on Aberdeen at Easter Road.

As we await the start of the weekend’s matches, here’s a roundup of the latest Hearts and Hibs news for Friday.

Hearts star shortlisted for award

Lawrence Shankland has been shortlisted for the Scottish Football Writers’ Player of the Year Award, along with Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland, Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski, Matt O’Riley of Celtic.

Shankland will be looking to scoop another prize for his collection after picking up the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award last weekend. The Hearts forward has been on fire this season, with 28 goals and eight assists on his tally from 44 appearances across all competitions.

Last season was a similar showcase for the 28-year-old, with another 28 goals and four assists added to his portfolio. Shankland has been a revelation signing since his arrival in 2022, and his performances could see his long-term future roll into view ahead of the summer transfer window.

The winner of the Scottish Football Writers’ Player of the Year Award is expected to be announced next week, ahead of the SFWA award ceremony on Sunday, May 19th.

Ex-Hibs star tipped for ‘top end’ move

Former Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey will be moved on from Portsmouth this summer following the expiration of his contract. The 29-year-old was released by Luton Town last year before eventually joining Pompey in January on a short-term deal, following a previous loan spell in England’s third tier.

Macey has not made a single appearance for the EFL League One club this season and he will soon be searching for a new club. The shot-stopper was one of 10 names told by Portsmouth that they would not be given contract renewals.

Pompey manager John Mousinho has backed Macey to find a new club ‘at the top end of League One’ for next season.