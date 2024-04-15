Hearts face Rangers this Sunday.

The refereeing team for Hearts vs Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final this Sunday has been confirmed.

Steven Naismith’s men are looking to cement a place in the showpiece match next month in their quest for silverware, versus a side they lost the 2022 final against. The man in the middle has been confirmed as Steven McLean, and the referee is backed up by an experienced cast of officials.

Dougie Potter and Craig Ferguson will be the assistant referees at the national stadium, with Kevin Clancy taking a role as fourth official. Willie Collum will be on VAR duties, with Sean Carr assisting him.

Rangers have won every game against Hearts this season and the Jambos have never achieved victory in Mount Florida against the Ibrox side. Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon will be between the sticks and can’t wait for the clash at a venue he’s played at many times for clubs and country.

He said: “Getting a 50-50 split of the ground would be great for us and shows the momentum we have got with our fan base at the moment that things are progressing well. There is a good relationship between players and fans and they have backed us really strongly.

