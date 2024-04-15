Yan Dhanda will become a Hearts player this summer.

Yan Dhanda has left Hearts fans excited by the prospect of him rocking up at Tynecastle this summer after a spellbinding display against Rangers.

The former Liverpool youngster was a standout for Ross County as they stunned the Light Blues 3-2. It is the first win in their history over Rangers and gives their hopes of survival in the Premiership a major jolt, while it also damages the title bid at Ibrox.

Dhanda is one of three players to have signed pre-contracts with Hearts ahead of the 24/25 season, alongside Livingston’s James Penrice and Motherwell’s Blair Spittal. The 25-year-old completed 32 passes - the most in his team - alongside an impressive 14 passes into the final third.

He created two chances and did his share of the defensive graft. Dhanda won two of his three ground duels and made five recoveries alongside a sole interception. James McFadden was on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports and was wowed by the star moving to Hearts this summer: “Yan Dhanda has been outstanding. His awareness, range of passing, his bravery on the ball.”

Hearts fans have been left with heightened anticipation of the current Ross County playmaker’s arrival. One said ‘More of that next season Yan’ and another commented ‘Can’t way to see these kind of performances in maroon.’

‘I’m getting way ahead of myself about Yan Dhanda’ was the shout of another while a supporter added ‘Yan Dhanda running the show.’ The midfielder said to Sky Sports of the performance post-match: “It is massive, I feel we have been playing well at home the last few games.