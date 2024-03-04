Referee Don Robertson checks the VAR monitor for a handball by Celtic's Tomoki Iwata.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has provided his verdict on three Hearts vs Celtic refereeing calls after a 2-0 win for the third-placed side.

The first call in the match was to award a penalty for an Alex Cochrane challenge on Yang. Don Robertson pointed to the spot and VAR didn't disagree, but they did call him over to the monitor for a look at a high boot by Yang on the Hearts defender who just fouled him.

VAR official John Beaton made Robertson think again as yellow was changed to red, before involvement was needed again after a handball was spotted on replays. The ball came down onto Iwata's arm after a cross and Robertson pointed to the spot after a check. Jorge Grant and Lawrence Shankland goals sealed a memorable Hearts win.

Gallagher's opinion on the handball left pundit Stephen Warnock saying "That's terrible, that's a bad decision." It was all reviewed on Sky Sports' Ref Watch and here is what Gallagher though of the big calls.

Celtic penalty for Cochrane foul on Yang

"Strangely I actually thought it was a foul the other way, but the referee gave it. Cochrane is in front, so I hard to see how he commits a foul. All I can think is, when you see the other angle, the referee thinks he puts his leg across him. He might think he trips him, I don't know. But I think the Celtic player goes into Cochrane himself."

Yang red card

"The player is unlucky but I think it is a red card. He has no idea where the player is, he's genuinely going to get the ball, but if you catch a player in the face with your studs, it's inevitable you're going to get a red card."

Iwata handball

