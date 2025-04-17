Hearts reject accusations over character

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Neil Critchley insisted that his players can cope in big Premiership or Scottish Cup games

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley today rejected accusations that his players lack character on big occasions after missing out on the Premiership’s top six. Ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen, the manager is confident of a response from the squad at Hampden Park.

Last week’s draw at Motherwell saw Hearts fail to secure on a place in the Premiership’s top half, leading to criticism of Critchley and the team’s inability to win important matches this season. They have failed to beat Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and Aberdeen so far this term. The Englishman insisted that players do possess the required character when it matters despite how results have gone.

“I believe they do. We've shown character in lots of games this season where we've been in sticky moments, either coming from behind or team equalising against us and we have to go again,” stressed Critchley. “I don't worry about the group, I don't worry about their honesty or their commitment. The biggest thing that has let us down in a lot of the games this season is not taking our chances.

“That's got nothing to do with character. That comes down to our quality and composure, our decision-making in front of the goal.”

Asked if the criticism over big-game results got to him, Critchley replied: “Does it bother me? No, not really. Is it fair? Well, you could say that because there's evidence of that. But it's a small sample size. I've only been here six months. If we're still talking like this after another lengthier period of time, the team's evolving. We have to keep moving forward. We have to keep showing progression.

“I believe we have and we're moving in the right direction. If we keep doing that, then I firmly believe that the results in some of those games that you're probably alluding to will be different. Obviously, there is a lot of frustration and disappointment on the back of missing the top six. But you allude to the fact you see a brighter future in the longer term.”

Critchley stressed he sees evidence that this Hearts team are moving in the right direction and that there is cause for optimism. “It’s our performances,” he said. “Again, I can only say that since I've been here, I think we had two points after 11 games. We've accumulated a lot of points. If we had said that in points per game, we'd be comfortably in the top six. If I was here all season. But I wasn't and the reason I am is because of what happened.

“I can only deal with the here and now and the group that's in front of me. I think we've shown progress. The next step is for us to go and take a big step forward on Saturday and progress to the final.”

SPFL disappointment but Hampden semi-final is a huge chance for the Edinburgh club

Lingering disappointment at Riccarton is something Hearts coaching staff have had to contend with this week. “Yes, I think it's natural to have disappointment. Sunday wasn't a pleasant day, that's certain,” admitted Critchley. “But that's the industry, that's the game you're in. You have to overcome disappointment and you have to put that to the back of your mind and move on very quickly.

“That's what we've done. Because with this game you always get a chance to hopefully right a wrong. That comes this Saturday, so hopefully we can do that. Picking players up is normal practice after a disappointment. That's on myself and the staff to set the standard, so to speak, in terms of how we lead the group.

“You find who you are in these moments, I think. You find that inner resolve and that starts from myself and the way that I lead the group and the staff. Then you're relying on your senior players as well and the good people you've got in the group. As the days and hours pass by, you start to overcome that disappointment, start to look ahead and clear your head ready for the next challenge.”

Reaching the Scottish Cup semi-final keeps alive Hearts’ chances of silverware and European football, but they need to progress past Aberdeen first. “For me, it's obviously just the next game, but we understand the importance of the game,” said Critchley. “We've had to work extremely hard to be in this position.

“We've earned the right to be here. We've had to overcome some difficult moments in this competition against tough opponents to be here. So we need to embrace this challenge. We're in a semi-final of the national cup and it's a great occasion - one we're really obviously looking forward to and we know what's in front of us.

“We owe it to everyone. We owe it to ourselves. I can only speak since I've been here and I see a group that's improved. I won't let a disappointment or one performance get in the way of how I feel about the group and where we're moving and the direction that we're moving in. I have to keep a sense of perspective on things, which obviously in this industry with the emotion and the passion, I get it. I have to look beyond the here and now, but never take my eye off the next game, which is obviously a hugely important one for us.

“At some point you've got to have evidence, if you like, of what you're working on and the things that you try to implement within the group. That has to be shown on the pitch. That's the game that we play. We have to go and show it. There's no point talking about it. Actions speak louder than words, but that's true. On Saturday we have to go and deliver a performance that gives us the best chance of winning the game.”

More than 20,000 Hearts fans will be in attendance at Hampden, with Aberdeen expected to bring significantly less supporters to Glasgow. “We have to use that to our advantage. We have to use the emotion and the passion that will come from the stands,” stressed Critchley

“That will start from us and how we perform. If the supporters see a performance and a team that are giving their all and playing in a certain way and a certain manner, then we can feed off each other. That can then be an advantage because the energy that will be in the stadium, you hope that that energy is all with us.

“Scoring and taking our chances would help. I would say that's been the difference in some of our games. We haven't got results. We've created good chances in lots of them games and we haven't taken them. That's on us as a group. If we were clinical, then I think a lot of those results change and we're probably talking differently than what we're talking now.”

Aberdeen enter the semi-final in decent form after only one defeat in their last 10 matches in all competitions. “I think Aberdeen is a good example of the ups and downs of a season,” acknowledged Critchley. “They had a fantastic start, winning games left, right and centre. Then I think they went 13 or 14 without winning. That's a considerable period of time in the season.

“They've come through that and now they're in good form again. Last season, I know they had a sticky season. I think they finished in the bottom six, didn't they? It's just a period of time that you're in and you have to have a strategy and a way of working and believe in what you're doing and follow the process. That's what we'll do. That's what we'll continue to do. Hopefully, we take a step forward on Saturday.”