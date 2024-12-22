James Penrice and Blair Spittal scored priceless goals to push Hearts out of the Premiership’s relegation zone against St Johnstone. A 2-1 victory for the hosts at Tynecastle Park takes them up to 10th in the table, allowing a small dose of relief around Gorgie as Christmas approaches.

Penrice marked his 26th birthday with a header to open the scoring before conceding a penalty which St Johnstone substitute Graham Carey gratefully converted. Spittal produced a quite scintillating volley for the winner to ensure Hearts will not be bottom of the table whilst digesting their Festive turkey and trimmings.

Tynecastle players, staff and directors came in for some stinging criticism after Thursday’s UEFA Conference League exit against Petrocub. This game was ultimately more important given their position at the foot of the Premiership table. Survival is the ultimate priority, but they had to contend with St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk aiming to haunt his former club. Hearts remembered supporter Stevie Morris prior to kick-off following his recent passing after battling motor neurone disease.

This was 12th hosting 11th in Scotland’s top flight and there were a number of empty seats around Tynecastle. Most notably, a full section of seats at the front of the Gorgie Road Stand remained empty as the Gorgie Ultras boycotted this fixture after chanting against the Hearts hierarchy in midweek. Those who did attend knew it was the proverbial relegation six-pointer for both sides.

Hearts seized the initiative on 15 minutes when Adam Forrester’s looping cross met Penrice flush on the forehead. His powerful conversion from around seven yards flew over the St Johnstone goalkeeper Josh Rae, giving the full-back an ideal birthday present. It also allowed the locals a small sigh of relief as their team took control, aided by umpteen dangerous crosses from full-backs Forrester and Penrice.

Another of Forrester’s deliveries was scuffed by the visiting centre-back Bozo Mikulic and struck Rae on the head before ricocheting over the crossbar. Then James Wilson drove an insitinctive first-time finish into the net from 16 yards as half-time approached, but Hearts were denied a 2-0 advantage when VAR ruled offside against the teenager in the build-up. They finished the opening 45 minutes strongly, with Penrice and Wilson two of their strongest players.

Penrice was responsible when St Johnstone equalised early in the second period, though. He handled substitute Carey’s swirling cross inside the area and referee John Beaton pointed to the spot after a VAR touchline review. Carey confidently fired the ball low beyond Craig Gordon from 12 yards. It was the third game in succession where Penrice has given away a penalty-kick.

Thankfully for Hearts, Spittal restored the advantage in spectacular fashion. Penrice’s cross following a corner was headed out by St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders. The ball dropped outside the area and was rasped into the net by Spittal’s beautiful first-time volley.

At 2-1 with more than 30 minutes left, there was still plenty football to be played in this match. St Johnstone did not fashion many clear openings, whereas Hearts substitutes Kenneth Vargas and Alan Forrest both drew saves from Rae. The hosts saw the game out to move out of the relegation zone in what is one of their most important victories of the campaign to date. Saints replace them at the bottom.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 Very little to do as St Johnstone didn't create many clear chances. Well beaten by Carey's penalty.

2 . RB: Adam Forrester 7/10 Assist for Penrice's header was just one of several tantalising crosses from the teenager. Had a good day overall.

3 . RCB: Daniel Oyegoke 6/10 Comfortable at centre-back without being overly tested. Suited to simple defensive tasks.

4 . LCB: Kye Rowles 7/10 Organised and led by example at the back. Read the play well to stifle danger.