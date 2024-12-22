Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Both players did not play against St Johnstone

Beni Baningime and Craig Halkett did not feature in Hearts’ vital Premiership win over St Johnstone on Sunday, but the club are hopeful they could face Hibs. Baningime is training at Riccarton ahead of the Boxing Day Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle Park, whilst Halkett was an unused substitute against St Johnstone due to a minor injury.

The Congolese midfielder is rated 50/50 to face Hibs at the moment and Hearts are reasonably confident that Halkett will be available to slot back into central defence. Head coach Neil Critchley explained the situation with both players following the win over St Johnstone.

“No, they're fine. Halks came off on Thursday [against Petrodcub],” said Critchley. “He got a knee into his back, so he felt as though he might have gone into a spasm a little bit. But he was on the bench today. Didn't feel as though he was quite 100 per cent, but he should be fine.

“Beni has trained the last couple of days. Beni was in the squad today, I just didn't name him on the bench, but we're hopeful that he will be available.”

The Hearts fan group Gorgie Ultras boycotted the 2-1 win over St Johnstone, which lifted the Edinburgh club out of the Premiership’s relegation zone to 10th place. Critchley offered a message to supporters who have chosen to stay away in protest during a substandard campaign at Tynecastle.

“We need them. We need everyone together. We need their support,” said the head coach. “The support in the ground today was fantastic and it made a difference. This should be an intimidating atmosphere for everyone who comes here. We've got to make this like a fortress. To do that, we need everyone with us. In a sticky moment, that's where you turn to the people around you to galvanise you. We've had to galvanise ourselves this week.

“The players need the staff, they need me, but we need them as well. We have to do it together and we need the supporters with us. When they're with us and they can see fight and passion on the pitch, which I think they have done, that wasn't the reason we didn't win the game on Thursday night. We showed real grit and determination today. We've had to dig it out. They applaud that, they appreciate that.

“It's vitally important because that's what gives you the best chance of having success. We don't need separation and people thinking differently or going off on their own agendas. We all want the same thing. We all want Hearts to be successful. We all need to be thinking forward and aligned in how we do that.”

James Penrice’s header and Blair Spittal’s volley earned Hearts victory over Saints either side of Graham Carey’s penalty equaliser. The result was of huge significance as it lifted the hosts off the bottom of the table ahead of Thursday’s Edinburgh derby against Hibs.

“It's always about the three points, isn't it? Always. Every game,” smiled Critchley. “I thought we were excellent in the first half. I thought we were fantastic. Looked like a proper team, played some really good football, scored an outstanding goal. Could have had maybe one or two more. We were a dominant team. And then, you know, moments go against you, like this second goal [by James Wilson] ruled out for offside.

“They get a penalty that is not a penalty in my opinion. And then you start to think how we were all in this game. Moments have gone against us. You think: ‘Here we go again.’ Spitz pulls a fantastic piece of skill to control that volley out of the sky, and we had to defend. There was probably a little bit of fatigue. It’s probably the moment that we're in after the week we've had, but we defended really well.

“I don't think Craigie's had a save. I don't think they really created a chance - maybe just after they got a penalty, they got a break and he hit one wide. Other than that, I thought we showed real strength of character. And we needed to. The supporters were brilliant, got behind the team and that made a big difference for us.”

Critchley said he wanted a high-tempo start from Hearts following Thursday’s European exit against Petrocub. “Yeah, we spoke about that. I think after the big disappointment of Thursday night, it was important that we tried to gain momentum in the game. Be on the front foot and think forward, play forward, pass forward, run forward, get the crowd with us.

“I thought we did that really well. We got into some really good positions with the passes that we made and the forward runs that we made. We got the ball into the box. It was an outstanding first goal from Adam’s cross. One foot back to the other. That's how we want to play: Front foot, forward, runners. That was a goal that we deserved at that moment in the game.”

Critchley added detail when asked why he was unhappy with St Johnstone’s penalty, given after a VAR review for handball by Penrice. “I'm not a fan of VAR. I never have been,” he remarked. “I could be a bit of a romanticist, if you like. I think VAR is something that is for the elite. I think it's like the haves and the have-nots. So if you've got money, you get VAR, but the game should be the same for everyone in my opinion.

“The beauty of football is, whoever's playing the game on a Sunday morning, you're playing the same game, same rules. The pitch might be different, but it's the same. It's no less important playing in the Scottish Championship, League or League 2 than it is in the Premier League. They don't have it, but we have it. I don't understand that. I don't get it. I never have. I'm not a fan of it because it creates moments like that. Whether it goes for or against you, I just don't think it should be in the game. I think it spoils the game.”

Players, management and fans were relieved to see Hearts haul themselves off the foot of the table in time for Christmas. “It was a big three points for us. It was important to come off the bottom of the table,” acknowledged Critchley. “I think, psychologically, that gives everyone a lift.

“After the disappointment of the week we've had, we had to come together, show some spirit, fight, passion, togetherness. All the values that you'd represent with this football club. I thought we did that today. It sets it up nicely for an Edinburgh derby on Boxing Day.”