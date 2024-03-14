Scotland manager Steve Clarke is watching Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley having considered him for a call-up before this week's squad announcement. Staff at Hampden Park contacted Riccarton to request Kingsley's fitness and performance data, and it is believed he is one of several players now on a back-up list.

The national team take on Netherlands and Northern Ireland in friendlies later this month as preparations for the European Championship intensify. Clarke chose Real Sociedad's Kieran Tierney, Copenhagen's Scott McKenna, the Leeds United player Liam Cooper and Andy Robertson of Liverpool as the left-sided defenders in his 25-man squad.

Kingsley remains on the international radar thanks to an excellent season at club level. He has played in almost every defensive position for Hearts and won the last of his two Scotland caps against Ukraine in September 2022. "He's been quoted. There's obviously processes in the background for fitness levels and stuff that you need to provide, and Kingsley's info was asked for. That shows you that he's in the group," confirmed the Hearts head coach Steven Naismith.

"The defensive part of the [Scotland] team is arguably one of the strongest now, but what I think it does give is hope. Kingsley made a squad a year ago or whenever it was and it was a similar squad. It shows that the manager has him in his thoughts and he's been there. He put him on against Ukraine.

"Stephen will understand it'll be tough, but I would argue he's been one of our best players this season. He's so consistent, his quality and defending is really good, and he's got real quality in possession. I think he's enjoying where he sits within our group and he's a great pro. You don't come back from where he was if you are not a great pro. These are all the reasons why we are lucky to have him."

Kingsley will again be a key part of the Hearts team for Saturday's Premiership visit to Ross County. Naismith is waiting to see if midfielder Scott Fraser and winger Yutaro Oda are available after calf injuries. "It will probably be the same as Monday. Scott Fraser and Yutaro Oda are potentials to be in the squad but we'll confirm that tomorrow," said Naismith.

Defender Frankie Kent and midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof are progressing well following knee and hamstring issues respectively. "We expect Frankie and Calem back [training] during the international break, which then puts them into the first game back [against Kilmarnock on 30 March].

Naismith goes up against his former Hearts and Scotland colleague Don Cowie this weekend. Cowie is in interim charge of County and Naismith is not surprised seeing him make his way in management. "No, I think it was very clear," said the Tynecastle coach. "He’s similar to myself in terms of enjoying watching football and seeing the game and talking about it. We would regularly do that when we were here as players. We then took a similar path.

"He has probably got more experience than me. He wanted to get experience coaching and learning before he went into management. As with myself, maybe it has come quicker than expected. He is definitely someone who will be a good coach and manager for a long time. He has a calmness. When he is talking to you, he is very clear and he is a top person. His morals and all that part of it goes above everything. That will rub off on a lot of the players."

Hearts received some positive news in the build-up to Saturday's encounter when the Scottish Football Association confirmed ticket allocations for next month's Scottish Cup semi-finals. The Edinburgh club secured a 50-50 split of seats at Hampden Park against Rangers, although Aberdeen's request for the same distribution for their tie against Celtic was refused.

Naismith is keen to see half of the national stadium decked in maroon for the tie on Sunday, 21 April. "It’s really good. It’ll be a great atmosphere, a big occasion," he said. "Obviously, the last semi-final wasn’t that and I think it does have an impact. When you have two of the biggest clubs in the country in a semi-final of probably the biggest cup competition, then you would expect it to be 50-50. We’ve shown continuously all season that we carry a big support.

"The whole feeling around it helps. Seeing it’s 50-50 as soon as you run out, the noise levels and where your fans are situated - because each side of the pitch is better at Hampden than right behind the goal. So just the perception beforehand helps. Ultimately, it will be what happens on the pitch."

Hearts supporters warned to Naismith over the winter thanks to some impressive form. The club are currently on a run of 13 wins, two draws and just one defeat from their last 16 matches in all competitions. There is likely to be a strong appetite from fans wanting to head to Hampden.

