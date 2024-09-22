SNS Group

Head coach pays the price for poor run of results

Hearts have sacked Steven Naismith after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at St Mirren left the club bottom of the Premiership. Eight successive losses have cost Naismith his job just four months since he guided Hearts to third place and guaranteed league-stage football in Europe.

The Tynecastle board watched the reverse in Paisley as Richard Taylor and Toyosi Olusanya scored amid yet more substandard Hearts defending. Supporters turned on Naismith at one point during the second half, and those in charge have now relieved him of his duties after 17 months in charge.

Assistant coaches Frankie McAvoy and Gordon Forrest have also gone. All three had their contracts in Gorgie extended until 2026 only 44 days ago. However, directors have decided a complete change of the management team is necessary to halt the on-field malaise.

A statement from Tynecastle Park read: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club has today parted company with head coach Steven Naismith and his assistants Gordon Forrest and Frankie McAvoy. Steven, Gordon and Frankie leave Hearts following a 17-month spell in the Tynecastle dugout as the club’s management team.”

The club’s chief executive explained that the decision was taken as “things are not working”. “I’d like to firstly thank Steven, Gordon and Frankie for all their efforts over the past year and a half. They worked tirelessly in their roles and without them we would not have enjoyed the successes of last season,” McKinlay told the Hearts website.

“However, things can change quickly, particularly in football, and it has been clear for all to see that things are not working this season. Results and performances have fallen below the standards expected at this football club and, unfortunately, there is little evidence of any potential upturn in fortunes.

“With our UEFA Conference League campaign about to commence, and the spotlight on our league position, we cannot afford to stand still. That is why we, as a board of directors, have made the difficult decision to part ways with the management team, who go with our thanks and best wishes.

“We will update supporters shortly about next steps in both the short and long term but, for now, the club shall be making no further comment at this time.”