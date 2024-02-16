Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The TV selections for the 2023/24 Scottish Cup quarter finals have been made with all four fixtures being picked up for live coverage.

Hearts have seen their trip to Cappielow to face Scottish Championship side Morton, the last remaining non-Premiership team in the competition, moved to a Monday night encounter. The game will now kick off at a 7:45pm on Monday, March 11 and will be the final tie of the round taking place.

That match will be shown live on BBC Scotland along with Aberdeen v Kilmarnock which gets then round underway on Saturday, March 9 with a 12:15pm kick off at Pittodrie. Meanwhile, the other two quarter-final ties are set to be shown on Viaplay which means non-subscribers will have to pay to watch the action.

Unsurprisingly, Viaplay have once again chosen the two matches involving Celtic and Rangers as the fixtures they will be broadcasting and both matches will now be played on Sunday, March 10.

Celtic host Livingston in the first of the back-to-back broadcasts with kick off scheduled for 2:30pm. That means Hibs supporters will now be heading to Easter Road for a 5:30pm kick off on Sunday, March 10 for their tie with Rangers.