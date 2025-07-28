Hearts seal deal with SPFL side to develop players

Scottish FA system is designed to improve young footballers

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts have signed a co-operation agreement with Edinburgh neighbours Spartans in an effort to enhance the development of young players. The new Scottish Football Association initiative was launched for the 2025/26 season, allowing anyone aged 16-21 who is eligible for the Scottish national team to move freely between two clubs.

Spartans are Hearts’ first partners in the new project as the two sides work towards a full collaboration. Tynecastle B team captain Kenzi Nair is the first player to benefit from the arrangement, which will see him play for the William Hill League Two side but also for his parent club this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hearts technical development manager Shelley Kerr explained the deal on the club’s official website. “We’re delighted to have reached an agreement with The Spartans to enter a co-operation agreement,” she said. “The system as a whole is an excellent approach that offers invaluable opportunities to our young players at a crucial stage in their development.

“The system is more flexible than the traditional loan structure and is something that is already in operation across Europe, to great success. It aligns with the club’s strategy, which centres around recruiting, developing and supporting talented, young players, with the ultimate goal of producing players who are capable of excelling at the highest level.

“The Spartans share our commitment to player development and embrace similar values in nurturing young talent. We already have a strong working relationship with the club, utilising their excellent facilities for our B Team fixtures in the Scottish Lowland League and I’m excited to see the potential benefits of this partnership unfold.”

Hibs icon strikes deal with Hearts

Mixu Paatelainen appointed former Hibs manager Mixu Paatelainen as their sporting director earlier this year. He is also pleased to link up with Hearts. “We are delighted to have a co-operation agreement with Heart of Midlothian FC. The opportunity to help young players develop in coming to us to play competitive matches is something that we are excited about,” he stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It also gives us a wonderful chance to add to our squad quality, ambitious youngsters who will make our squad stronger and more competitive. It is a win-win situation, which we are thankful for.”

Hearts officials are keen to develop younger players in the hope they can break into the first-team squad, which is currently congested. Seven new signings have arrived at Riccarton this summer, with two more to follow in the shape of Pierre Landry Kabore and Tomas Bent Magnusson.

The level of competition currently makes it difficult for youth academy graduates to get first-team game time. Teenage striker James Wilson is an established member of the squad, but others like Macaulay Tait have had to leave on loan to play regularly. Tait joined Livingston, who also signed Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm on a permanent contract. Defender Lewis Neilson is on loan at Scottish Premiership newcomers Falkirk.

READ MORE: Hearts transfer target to fly to Scotland