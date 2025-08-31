It’s the latest signing completed by the Tynecastle side this summer.

Hearts have secured the signing of German goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow on a two-year deal.

The experienced shot-stopper becomes the latest addition to head coach Derek McInnes’ side after they broke their transfer record to sign midfielder Ageu before Saturday’s win at Livingston. Schwolow has been a free agent since he left Bundesliga side Union Berlin but has built up vast experience in his native Germany.

He now enters a Hearts goalkeeping department that has been rocked by injuries. Zander Clark went down with a knock in Saturday’s win at Livingston but managed to continue, with Craig Gordon and Ryan Fulton both currently out. Liam McFarlane and Harry Stone are other options at McInnes’ disposal.

Hearts statement on latest signing

The club said in a statement: “Hearts have completed the signing of experienced German goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow. The 33-year-old, who has more than 200 Bundesliga appearances under his belt, has penned a two-year deal Tynecastle Park subject to visa approval, Scottish FA approval and international clearance.

“Standing 6’3” tall, Alexander came through the ranks at SC Freiburg, making his senior debut in 2014. He won back-to-back promotions between 2014 and 2016, firstly on loan at Arminia Bielefeld where he won the 3. Liga, and then back at Freiburg, who he helped to the Bundesliga.

“Alexander would spend the next four seasons as Freiburg’s no.1 in the German top flight before a multi-million-pound move to Hertha Berlin. After two-years at the Olympiastadion, he would spend a campaign on loan at Schalke 04.”

Who is Alexander Schwolow?

“2023 saw a return to Berlin but this time with Union, where he was part of the squad that took part in the club’s first ever UEFA Champions League campaign. A free agent following his departure from Union Berlin during the summer, Alexander will now call Gorgie his home as Head Coach Derek McInnes bolsters a goalkeeping department that has been hit hard by injuries in recent times.”

Back in 2020, Hertha BSC agreed a deal with SC Freiburg to sign Schwolow by activating his €8 million release clause, in a show of how highly he has been valued in the past. Hertha Berlin head coach at the time, Bruno Labbadia, said: “We want to sign a goalkeeper who will fuel competition and is also strong enough to be the starting number one. We are looking for someone who fits well into our team and is also strong in football, because that is important for our game plan.”

His most recent club, Union Berlin, were also assured of his qualities as he was recruited shortly after they had gained Champions League qualification for the first time in their history. Oliver Ruhnert, Union's managing director of men's professional football when the keeper signed, said: "Alex is a seasoned Bundesliga goalkeeper. Despite his recent challenging situation, he was quickly ready to accept the challenge of Union and return to his former strength. With the necessary patience, we are confident that this will succeed and that he will increase our options."