Hearts will open contract talks with a number of key players in the coming weeks as management look to safeguard the core of the first-team squad. Defender Harry Milne is in the final year of his agreement and will be one of the first invited to discuss his future. Others with deals expiring next summer are goalkeeper Craig Gordon, defenders Frankie Kent and Craig Halkett, midfielders Beni Baningime and Cammy Devlin, plus winger Alan Forrest.

Transfer window business is one of the main priorities at Tynecastle Park this month as Hearts try to sign a new goalkeeper and move some players out to trim their squad. Once the window shuts on 1 September, there will be conversations regarding new contracts for established players.

Milne entered that category this season due to dominant performances, goals and assists from left-back. He stepped into the void created by James Penrice’s £2m transfer to AEK Athens to start the new campaign in excellent form. He signed an 18-month deal when arriving at Hearts from Partick Thistle in January and is therefore due to become a free agent at the end of this season.

The Edinburgh club have a clause in the agreement allowing them to extend it, and they are certain to do so. “Yes, I think it's important for Harry at the minute,” the Hearts head coach Derek McInnes told the Edinburgh News. “He's obviously been in the building a while now. He's had to wait patiently because of the performances of James, but we always believed in him. The club believed before I came in, and I believed when I saw Harry, that he had the ability and the game to play here.

“He's not a shoo-in by any stretch. We've got Stephen Kingsley there as well, who gives us real quality. He’s been magnificent. But in terms of Harry, there are a number of key players coming out of contract. There are conversations to be had going forward and Harry will be part of those conversations.”

Transfer talks to sign EFL player

Hearts will also speak with centre-back Stuart Findlay, whose loan deal expires next summer concurrent with his contract at parent club Oxford United. He is earmarked for a permanent move to Gorgie as one of McInnes’ trusted lieutenants.

Milne spoke recently about his desire to extend his time with Hearts after moving from Thistle just a few months ago. “It’s something you are aware of and you have to discuss with your family about what you want to do,” he stated. “If the opportunity arises, I’d love to stay here for a long period of time.

“It’s a fantastic club. The facilities, fans, expectation and where we could reach - you would love to stay here. If that opportunity comes, for sure I want to stay. The club has an option to extend if that’s what they want to do. I can say the ball’s in their court, but it’s probably in mine because it’s up to me to deliver performances on the pitch. I need to build consistency and show I am a Hearts player going forward.”

