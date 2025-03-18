There are big games coming for Hearts against the likes of Celtic, Aberdeen and Dundee United.

Neil Critchley says he is hopeful of getting some of Hearts’ long-term absentees back in and amongst his group ahead of the top six run-in.

A 2-0 win over Ross County in the Premiership on Saturday puts the Jambos in the top half during the international break. They will return with a game against Celtic a week on Saturday, following that up with crucial matches versus Dundee United and Motherwell ahead of the split.

There’s also the small matter of a Scottish Cup semi-final with Aberdeen next month. Speaking to the Evening News, Critchley has confirmed the hope is some players will be back on the grass building into the Celtic or United matches.

Injury boosts

Stephen Kingsley has not played since a hamstring injury in early December vs Aberdeen, Frankie Kent not playing since an injury in the same fixture. Cammy Devlin has been out following a head injury against Dundee in February and Craig Halkett hasn’t kicked a ball in anger since January.

Jamie McCart has missed wins against Dundee and Ross County. Critchley said: “We're hoping that after the break, when we come back in preparation for the Celtic game, around that week or maybe the week after, one or two of those players will be able to join back in training.

“But they've been out for a significant period of time, so they'll probably need a period of training with the group first before we consider them for selection.”

Scottish Cup incentive

While still a month away, Critchley says the cup semi at Hampden can act as a motivational tool for those battling their way back from injury. He said: “It's an incentive for players to either get fit, stay fit, get in the team, stay in the team. That's what you want.

“We want a competitive squad and we want to be playing in big games. I'm sure all the players will be wanting to be starting in that game, so the next few weeks will be really important.”

Crichley has also discussed what Hearts plans are for the break, including a friendly match. He added: “We'll make sure we do get some rest. We'll be here for a few days training and a game for the players who have not been playing as much recently. That's important for them. But they'll also get some period of rest because when we come back, we're into a really important stage of the season with some big games and a hectic schedule. So we'll use this period to rest, recuperate and ready to go again.”