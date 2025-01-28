Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The deal has been branded a good one for Hearts as the latest exit is confirmed.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Oyegoke has completed a transfer move from Hearts to Hellas Verona.

The versatile defender capable of playing at centre-back or right-back joined the club in the summer from Brentford. He started his career at Arsenal before signing for the Bees and had loan spells at MK Dons and Bradford City before moving to Gorgie in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, Oyegoke has featured 26 times, scoring once, a long-range effort against St Mirren at Tynecastle. He is the latest exit to be sanctioned this January after Liam Boyce, Kye Rowles and Andres Salazar’s return to Atletico Nacional following a loan stint.

Head coach Neil Critchley believes the Oyegoke deal works out for all involved. He said: “Daniel has shown improvement in the short period of time since his arrival at Hearts. I've enjoyed working with Dan over this short period, and we wish him well at his new club.

“It's a good move for him, it's a good deal for the club, and it makes sense for all parties involved. It opens up opportunities for other players to step forward as we enter an exciting second half of the season."

Oyegoke’s new club currently compete in Serie A, the top division in Italy. A statement reads: “Hellas Verona FC announces the acquisition - on a permanent basis - from Heart of Midlothian Football Club, English defender Daniel Oyegoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Oyegoke began his career in the youth academy of Arsenal. In his four seasons with the Gunners' youth team, from Under 18 to Under 23, the defender made 33 appearances in the Under 18 Premier League, FA Youth Cup, EFL Trophy and Premier League 2.

“In July 2021 he moved to Brentford, where he was attached to the B team and stayed for one season. On 1st July 2024 he moved to Hearts. With the England national team jersey, Oyegoke boasts a total of 32 appearances in youth selections, from Under 16 to Under 20. In 2022 the defender took part in the Under 19 European Championship, which England won, and in 2023 he also played in the Under 20 World Championship.

“Hellas Verona FC extends a warm greeting to Daniel, wishing him a future in the Yellow-Blue shirt full of satisfaction, both personal and as a team.”