Hearts star defends teammate despite Rangers calamity at Hampden Park

It was a disappointing weekend for the Jambos as they lost 3-1 to Rangers in the Viaplay Cup semi-final. A fixture that started with such promise ended in an almost inevitable result for the Gorgie-side.

Danilo was fouled by Zander Clark in the penalty box to give James Tavernier an opportunity to put the Gers 1-0 up while Scott Wright then doubled the lead just five minutes later following a poor defending effort. In the 64th minute the Ibrox side were then granted a free-kick which their captain dutifully converted into a third goal with Zander Clark having to pick out the ball from behind him once again.

It's easy to play the blame game when a team concedes three goals that arguably could have been avoidable but one Hearts' player is keen to commend the efforts of one teammate in particular.

Following the 3-1 defeat, 25-year-old Australian international Kye Rowles was quick to praise his teammate Zander Clark, saying he was as good as any goalkeeper he has worked with. Speaking to Evening News, the defender said: "It could have been even more (goals) without him. He made some really good saves.

"He is loud and he is a leader. He always picks you up when things are getting tough and he is a composed figure to have at the back. You know he is always going to have your back."