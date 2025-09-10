There was a small amount of Hearts representation for Scotland U21s on Tuesday night.

Scotland’s U21s were on the end of a development lessons against Portugul on Tuesday - as one of Hearts’ stars cameoed and a big money West Ham United recruit was sent off.

In their second UEFA Euros U21S qualifying match, the visitors came out 2-0 winners at Motherwell’s Fir Park. Portugal’s side was rammed with elite talent and Porto’s Rodrigo Mora headed home in the first half. Adedire Mebude missed a major chance to level for Scotland after good play by Findlay Curtis but he fired straight at the keeper on the stroke of half-time.

Roger Fernandes pounced on poor play the back by the national team to score Portugal’s second and the winner. In midfield standing against the young Scots was Mateus Fernandes, who just cost West Ham United a cool deal worth a reported £42 million to sign him from Southampton, but he was sent off for a second booking following his thunderous tackle on David Watson with 20 minutes left.

How did Hearts star fare for Scotland U21s

Hearts’ James Wilson started last week’s defeat at the Czech Republic, but was reduced to a cameo role off the bench here, brought on with a few minutes left on the clock. Club teammate Liam McFarlane had to pull out the squad after suffering a concussion last time out.

Next up in the qualification group is Gibraltar at Dens Park and then a long journey to Azerbaijan. Head coach Scot Gemmill said: “We have to try to compete. I felt the game was competitive. Of course, we all know that at this level you have to take your chances. We did get the chance and we have to take it. But I thought in terms of the structure of the team, the shape of the team, we obviously played in a different way, changed the shape of the team. Just from the coaching perspective and the attitude of the players to try to do what we'd asked, there was a lot of really good stuff against a very good opposition.

“The shape that we played , the first goal shouldn't have happened. We have to get pressure on the ball in that area of the pitch and the players know that. So that was an error and we were punished for it. I think the smallest player on the pitch scored with a header. And then obviously the second goal as well, of course. And also the timing. But you could say that in every football game, couldn't you?”

Scotland U21s verdict on defeat vs Portugal

“I say all the time, These games didn't start with these games for this age group. This age group's been a work in progress, shall we say, for... it started way back. So it's about continuing that.

“But I say it all the time. I do understand that they are competitive games. We have to make sure that we are competing against the best teams and beating the teams that we're expected to beat. Of course every game, whether it's a Pot 1 team, Pot 2, Pot 3, Pot 4, they all bring different aspects, and challenges for the players.

“That's brilliant for their development. When we play next month, we will be expected to win. And we have to find a way to win.”