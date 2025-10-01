The Hearts star wrote himself into the SPFL history books at the weekend.

Lawrence Shankland has been told to keep himself top of the goalscoring charts for years to come after his record-breaking weekend at Hearts.

For the 163rd time in the SPFL era, the Jambos talisman hit the net as he struck a blast from outside the box, as Derek McInnes’ side won 3-0 against Falkirk on Premiership business. It moved Shankland out on his own in first place on the professional league’s all-time goalscoring chart ahead of Rory McAllister, who was prolific across spells at Peterhead, Cove Rangers and Montrose.

McAllister sits second on 162 and the nearest to them is Alan Trouten on 124, and the now Formartine United forward has sent a message to the man who has dethroned him. He hopes Shankland can go on to race out in front into a position that will see him hold the all-time mantle for years to come.

Rory McAllister on Lawrence Shankland

In a video shared by the SPFL, the veteran forward said: “Hi, Rory McAllister here. Just wishing Lawrence Shankland a massive congratulation for overtaking me in the all-time goalscoring chart.

“I’ve been top for a while now and obviously with me moving out the leagues to Formartine in the Highland League, I’ve been overtaken. All good things come to an end but congrats Lawrence. Keep going and go and try to go smash the record even more and keeping being top for a long time.”

Ahead of this weekend’s derby with Hibs, Shankland said of his achievement: “The goal was pure anger, to be honest, I was so frustrated. I had a bad couple of minutes before that and then Harry Milne missed me with a pass, so I was giving him an earful. Then I just turned around just got after the ball and anger kicked it into the net.

Lawrence Shankland on breaking goal record

“I had to apologise to Harry after it, but I'm sure everybody was happy when I hit the net. I just shifted it out of my feet and I just thought, 'I'm hitting this'. As I said, it was pure rage. If I was out there now, I don't know if I would have hit it but I'm glad I did, so fair play to Harry. We kissed and made up shortly after, so that's football.

“I was made aware of. It's always nice to get a bit of recognition, obviously that's more long-term as well, so that's nice. It's a good record to have. I've been feeling good of late. It does take a wee bit of time obviously when you're playing a wee bit of catch-up, but I came back in good shape.

“I wasn't really a million miles away, but I think the rewards of the full team are coming now. We've worked great through the week. Even the boys that are only getting involvement off the bench or someone even making the squad, their attitude and application week in, week out has been brilliant. There's that competitiveness about the squad and it's going to be really important going forward.”