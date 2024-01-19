Hearts star signs contract extension until 2026

The Hearts star has been a key part of Steven Naismith's success this season at Tynecastle

Hearts midfield and forward sensation Alan Forrest has signed a contract extension with the Tynecastle side until 2026, the club has announced.

Taking to their social media platforms, the Jambos posted: "We are delighted to confirm that Alan Forrest has signed a new contract. He's committed his future to the club until 2026. Congratulations!"

Forrest, 27, began his career with Ayr United where he made nearly 200 SPFL appearances for them. After seven years in Ayrshire he moved closer to his current home and spent two years with Livingston.

Alan Forrest is set to remain with the Jambos until 2026

Following the expiration of his contract at the Tony Macaroni Stadium in 2022, Forrest was signed as a free agent initially on a two-year deal but following an impressive 18 months so far - in which he has scored two goals and provided two assists this season - the club have extended that contract for a further two years.

The club's sporting director Joe Savage said of the decision: "It’s a big boost to get Alan’s future sorted. He’s a popular player in the dressing room and with the coaching staff, so for him to commit his future to Hearts is very positive.

“There are, of course, a few players approaching the end of their contracts and we’re currently in discussions with them about extending. I’d like to think we’ll have some more positive news on that front soon."

Forrest's head coach, Steven Naismith, added: "It’s great news that Alan has committed his future to the club. He’s a hard worker, always keen to learn and I think everyone can see his performances on the pitch continue to get better as the games go by.

“He’s made a big impact here since joining and we’re delighted he’s going to be around for a while longer.”