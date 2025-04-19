Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is the confirmed team for Hearts’ Scottish Cup semi final vs Aberdeen

Neil Critchley has named his Hearts XI to face Aberdeen in Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi final.

The diamond formation has had its critics of late but the head coach sticks with it against the Dons. Adam Forrester remains at right-back with the headline news coming through Lawrence Shankland returning up instead of Musa Drammeh.

James Wilson is back from suspension and straight into the starting XI to allow Shankland to operate as a number 10. Hearts will be backed by over 20,000 fans at the national stadium and Celtic or St Johnstone await in the cup final for the victor of this clash.

Thoughts from the Jambos dressing room

Defender Frankie Kent said ahead of the game: “It’s really exciting for me, having been out for so long. And then obviously for the squad, I don't think we have to be told how important it is, how exciting a game it is. And yes, something to really, really look forward to.

“We know that the season probably hasn't gone how we've wanted it to. There's no getting away from that. Football moves quickly, so you can't dwell on it too much. But yeah, obviously everyone was gutted. Everyone was gutted with how it went and how it turned out. But like I said, we've got a big game to look forward to and everyone's been up for that. Training has been really good this week. I feel like the boys have got a point to prove in terms of wanting to get the result and get through.

“It's going to be a tough game on Saturday. There's no getting away from that. But I feel like we're in a good place in terms of now addressing what's happened. I feel like it's a bit of a clean slate in terms of now we've got this to look forward to. If you can't get up for a semi-final, then there's a problem. But we've got to show a reaction from what's happened this season and what happened last week.

“It’s definitely a big game to be a part of and we know how much it means to the fans and everyone in the club to hopefully try and get to a final. We know the job we need to do.”

Hearts XI

Gordon, Forrester, Steindwender, McCart, Penrice; Baningime, Devlin, Grant, Shankland; Kabangu, Wilson.

Subs: Fulton, Kent, Kingsley, Halkett, Spittal, Forrest, Kartum, Musa.

Mitov, Jensen, Dorrington, Knoester, Shinnie, Clarkson, Palaversa, Morris, Keskinen, Gueye, Nisbet.

Subs: Doohan, Devlin, McGrath, Polvara, Dabbagh, Okkels, Milne, Boyd.