Hearts starting XI vs St Mirren: 2 changes Neil Critchley names first Jambos line-up ahead of Tynecastle bow
Neil Critchley has named his first Hearts starting line-up to face St Mirren in their latest Scottish Premiership encounter at Tynecastle this afternoon.
Still searching for their first league win of the campaign, the Jambos currently sit bottom of the table with two points from eight outings, while today’s opposition occupy sixth place after a mixed start to their season.
With a new manager at the helm, an expectant Hearts crowd will hope for an immediate change of fortunes under their new English coach, but the Paisley outfit will have other ideas despite enduring problems of their own in recent weeks.
Critchley has gone with an attack-minded formation ahead of making his Tynecastle bow. The hosts are without midfielder Jorge Grant through suspension after he was sent off against Aberdeen prior to the international break. Calem Nieuwenhof is working his way back to fitness, while Japanese attacker Yutaro Oda has joined right-back Gerald Taylor for a period on the sidelines.
Hearts starting XI (4-2-3-1):
Craig Gordon; Frankie Kent, Daniel Oyegoke, Beni Baningime, Lawrence Shankland (C), Kye Rowles, Blair Spittal, Malachi Boateng, Yan Dhanda, James Penrice, Kenneth Vargas.
SUBS: Zander Clark (GK), Stephen Kingsley, Craig Halkett, Barrie McKay, Cammy Devlin, Alan Forrest, James Wilson, Liam Boyce, Adam Forrester.
St Mirren starting XI (3-5-2):
Ellery Balcombe; Scott Tanser, Mark O’Hara (C), Oisin Smyth, Greg Kiltie, Alex Gogic, Charles Dunne, Toyosi Olusanya, Marcus Fraser, Killian Phillips, Kevin van Veen.
SUBS: Peter Urminsky (GK), Elvis Bwomono, Jaden Brown, Caolan Boyd-Munce, Dennis Adeniran, Roland Idowu, Mooney, James Scott, Mikael Mandron.
