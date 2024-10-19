Hearts attacker Yan Dhanda at the Oriam | SNS Group

Yan Dhanda previously worked alongside the new Hearts boss during their time together at Liverpool

Yan Dhanda has credited new Hearts boss Neil Critchley for turning him from a kid into a man during his time in Liverpool’s youth system.

Rising up through the age groups at Anfield, the Jambos attacker worked closely alongside the Englishman throughout his five-year spell on Merseyside. He was part of Critchley’s under-18 side that lost in the semi-finals of the Youth Cup against a Manchester City team containing the likes of England internationals Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden.

For Dhanda, it was period of his career that he will always look back on with fond memories. Progressing through the ranks with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Herbie Kane, Rhian Brewster and ex-Tynecastle loanee Ben Woodburn to name but a few, the former Ross County star has outlined how big a role Critchley played in his development as a player.

Hearts' Yan Dhanda during a Heart of Midlothian press conference | SNS Group

“He's someone I have a lot of respect for,” Dhanda stated. “I went to Liverpool when I was 14 and left at 19. For probably four out of the five years I was there, I worked with the gaffer. I moved up to his under-18 team when I was 16 and then had him at under-18. Then when I moved up to under-23, so did he.

“So I had him for pretty much the whole time I was at Liverpool and worked closely with him and Mick Garrity (assistant). So I know him well, they know me well, they know my family, they know pretty much everything about me. So yes, he improved me massively the whole time I was there. He's someone who I have a lot of respect for.

“He helped me on and off the pitch, he helped me turn from a kid into a man. And he knows that. I've kept in touch with him. He knows what I think of him. I think it would be perfect for the club to have someone like him here who actually really cares about his players.

“We had a very good team (at Liverpool) and the gaffer was good with us. He's very good tactically and I think at that age going from 15, 16 year old you think everything's just about ability and football and technical ability. The gaffer is very good at tactics and positioning and where you need to be on the pitch and how you transition from academy football into men's football.

“ I think if you speak to any of those players. they'll all say the same thing about him. He's probably the best in what he's done and how he's helped us. I don't think you'll find many people who have a bad thing to say about him.”

Asked if Critchley has been the biggest mentor in his career to date, Dhanda responded: “Yes, definitely. Obviously, you have ups and downs in form and stuff, but he's someone who stood by me, believed in me. I played a lot of games under him, scored goals and really enjoyed football under him.

“Tactically he really helped me, especially going from academy football to Swansea and into a men's game. I think he's someone who really helped me tactically with positioning and attacking positioning, defensive positioning, transition positioning. I was saying to the young lads here, he's someone you would want to be a gaffer because he really cares for young players and wants to improve everyone.”

Dhanda went on to reveal the style of football Hearts fans can expect to see under Critchley. He added: “The whole time I played under him, we played 4-3-3. Very attacking football. I played off the left most of the time. Obviously, I can play on the left and right and 10, but predominantly with him I played on the left.

“Very attacking, high-press, you have to have a lot of energy, you have to be willing to work hard, run forward, run back, not just the front players but the defence have to get forward, the forwards have to work back.

“It's a real collective in terms of on the pitch. Everyone has to defend, everyone has to attack and be involved and the forwards are attacking, the defence have to be up on the game, ready to squeeze it and likewise, if the defence need help, then everyone has to get back and help the defenders defend. Training is tough, very tough. Like I said, you have to be fit to play in these teams and during the week, you're training very hard.”

“He won't put anyone above anyone. He'll treat everyone with respect, whether you're a player or you work around the place or you just work in the Oriam. He'll give everyone the time of day and he'll give everyone respect.”