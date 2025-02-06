The Hearts favourite’s team have been tracking the Tynecastle talent for a ‘long time’ amid 32 goal contributions.

A Hearts hero can’t wait to get to work with one of the club’s young talents after signing him on loan until the end of the season.

Winger Bobby McLuckie has impressed for the Jambos B team with 23 goals and 31 assists during in 84 appearances across Lowland League and Challenge Cup action over the last two-and-a-half seasons. He has been in and around the first team at Hearts but is yet to make his senior debut and now heads to the League Two champions, who are now in the mix for another promotion, into the Championship.

Gary Naysmith, who won the Scottish Cup in 1998 at Tynecastle, is the manager at Ochilview and has admired McLuckie from afar. Now he’s looking forward to getting down to work with the talent and Dunfermline’s Sam Fisher who also arrived on loan. Naysmith said: “I am delighted that we have managed to add Sam & Bobby to the squad for the remainder of our league campaign and I must thank the board for making these two transfers possible.

“It’s been no secret that we have been actively looking to add a central defender to the squad after learning that Aaron Steele wouldn’t be returning, although we have had to wait a little longer than we anticipated.

“Bobby is a young player that I have been aware of for some time and is someone who will increase our attacking options in the wider areas of the pitch. Although he is still only 18, Bobby is held in high regards at Heart of Midlothian where he trains regularly with the first team squad.

“He is a good athlete who can play on either wing and is someone who is capable of scoring or creating chances. This is something that Bobby has shown on a regular basis over the last couple of seasons playing for the Hearts ‘B’ team in the Lowland League where he has scored 15 goals and had 17 assists in just over 50 games.”

Head of Football Operations, Martin Christie, added: “Bobby is one we have been monitoring closely for a long time and he has always impressed for Hearts B when we have seen him.

“We feel he compliments the current wide midfielders well and will give Gary a different option when required. I’d like to thank David Cook at Dunfermline and Gary Kirk at Hearts for their help in getting these deals over the line”.