Hearts target a striker amid possible transfer window exits
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hearts are exploring various options for signing a new striker during the January transfer window, the Edinburgh News has learned. As head coach Neil Critchley prepares for his first chance to recruit players at Tynecastle Park, strengthening the forward line for the second half of the season is high on the agenda.
Hearts would like to add more pace and greater goal threat to their attack in order to move clear of the Premiership's relegation zone. They may also have European football to contend with in the New Year. Signing strikers during January is often difficult but the club's recruitment department are assessing a number of potential targets in Britain and abroad.
Lawrence Shankland, Kenneth Vargas, Liam Boyce, James Wilson and Musa Drammeh have all filled the striker position this term, however goals have been few and far between overall. Shankland has struck once in 18 games so far, Vargas' record is two goals in 19, teenager Wilson has scored twice from four substitute outings, and Boyce has not found the net in seven appearances. Drammeh has played only twice for Hearts so far - as a substitute away at Celtic and Rangers.
Shankland, Boyce and Wilson are all in the final year of their contracts, although Hearts are expected to invoke their option to extend Wilson's deal for at least another 12 months. The club hierarchy are preparing for Shankland to leave on freedom of contract next summer given he rejected offers of a new contract earlier this year.
Reducing the size of the first-team squad at Riccarton is also being looked at closely. Along with Boyce, other senior Hearts players including Barrie McKay and Jorge Grant are in the final year of their contracts. They could get a chance to move on if sufficient offers arrive during January.
There is some interest surrounding the Australian internationalist Kye Rowles, who is being monitored by several other clubs. Hearts would only sell the centre-back for a sizeable transfer fee as he is contracted at Tynecastle until 2028. He has been a regular member of the starting line-up under Critchley. Any outgoing transfer involving Rowles would likely see Hearts enter the market to look for a replacement. The club are in no rush to sell but a deal could be done at the right price.