Ryan Fulton has joined Hearts | SNS Group

The goalkeeper has made the transfer to Hearts official.

Steven Naismith says the arrival of Ryan Fulton allows some of Hearts’ promising youngsters to build experience out on loan.

The goalkeeper has joined the Jambos following the expiry of his contract at Hamilton Accies. He has penned a two-year deal and will provide competition for current senior goalkeepers Craig Gordon and Zander Clark.

Fulton spent seven years at Hamilton after time in England, coming through the youth academy at Liverpool. Now he moves to Hearts and head coach Naismith says the 28-year-old is more than just making up numbers, with young goalkeepers at Tynecastle now ready for loans.

He is the second signing of the summer after left-back James Penrice, with attack-minded midfielder Blair Spittal and Yan Dhanda having signed pre-contracts. Speaking on Fulton’s signing, Naismith said: “Ryan is a great professional and will fit in really well in the dressing room. He knows the Scottish game inside out having spent seven years up here and has played in the top flight.

“When you consider he came through the ranks at Liverpool and has played down south and for Scotland U21s, then it gives you a picture of the wealth of experience he has. Ryan’s not coming in to just make up the numbers.

“He’s a driven and determined guy who wants to push himself as far as he can, so to have him working alongside Craig Gordon and Zander Clark is going to be a big positive for the club.