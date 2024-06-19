Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland | SNS Group

Scotland need to secure at least a point against Switzerland in order to keep their Euro 2024 hopes alive.

Scotland return to Euro 2024 action this evening as they look to put their disappointing opener behind them.

The Tartan Army were dealt a hefty blow when hosts Germany ran rampant in Munich, hitting their visitors for five and conceding only through an own goal. Steve Clarke and his team knew ahead of the tournament that earning at least four points would give them a strong shot at progressing into the knockouts — something Scotland have never done before in a major tournament.

Next up is Switzerland and the Scots must come away with a draw or better to keep their hopes alive. As things stand in Group A, Scotland are at the bottom of the pile, behind Hungary on goal difference.

They lost 3-1 to Switzerland in their opening match and are at risk of being dumped from the tournament as they prepare to face Germany next. Scotland must also bear in mind that the four best third-placed teams will also reach the next round, so missing out on second may not necessarily spell the end of the road for Clarke and co.

Following their Allianz Arena nightmare, Scotland have returned to training and readdressed their tactics as they prepare to take on the Swiss. Lawrence Shankland recently spoke to media about the upcoming challenge in Cologne and how his side are looking to bounce back from a wounding first game.

“We knew that we would probably need four points or more to guarantee qualification or give us a good chance anyway, that’s still possible so that’s the important thing and what everybody is focusing on,” he said during an interview for the Scotland National Team social media accounts.

The Hearts star has also followed up with a statement to the fans, who have travelled to Germany in droves to back their country. Recent estimates have suggested that as many as 200,000 Scots were in Munich ahead of the opening clash, and the unwavering support will be headed to Cologne for tonight’s battle.

“All I’d say to the fans is, stick with us,” Shankland said. “We know they’re out here for a good team and they’ll enjoy themselves regardless. But they were there in huge numbers on Friday night and obviously left disappointed. Just to see how many of them were there — it was an amazing experience for all of us.

“My two wee girls have been over to Germany and these are memories to show them in later life — to know their dad was lucky enough to play in this tournament. They’re too young to realise just now. To them I’m just dad. But further down the line, it’ll be something nice to look back on.”