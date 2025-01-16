Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer news with Hearts flavour as the month of January rumbles on.

Hearts transfer news is continuing to rumble on as the month of January hits its halfway point.

It’s been a busy few weeks that has no signs of slowing down. Elton Kabangu was the first arrival of the window with defender Jamie McCart also coming into club. Michael Steinwender could be the next arrival while Islam Chesnokov is also on the radar.

Going out the way, Kye Rowles has moved the MLS with DC United and Liam Boyce has joined Derry City in the League of Ireland. Zander Clark has also ended speculation over his future with the goalkeeper signing a new deal.

With so much going on, here is the latest transfer news with Hearts flavours.

CEO’s Rowles praise

DC United have agreed a deal through to the end of 2026 with Rowles, with the option for that to go into 2027. General manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said: “We are getting a highly experienced centre back in Kye [Rowles] and we’re looking forward to integrating him with the team ahead of the start of preseason.

“He has played the last three seasons in the Scottish Premiership and has been a pillar for the Australian National Team since 2022. Kye is a leader on the field who has good defensive instincts and the ability to play out from the back. We believe he will fit in well to Troy Lesesne’s system and we’re excited to welcome him to the District.”

Club hero signs ex-Jambo

A member of the Scottish Cup-winning team has made reference to Hearts in signing another former Jambo. Gary Naysmith is manager of Stenhousemuir in League One and the former full-back has signed Scott McGill on an 18-month contract. The midfielder started his career in maroon and was most recently with Dundalk in Ireland.

Naysmith said: “Scott came through the youth ranks at Hearts and is a player who I have tried to sign several times during my managerial career. He is an all round central midfield player who has good energy and likes to go box to box. He can also play as a holding midfielder or as a No 10 and his versatility will give us more options in the centre of the pitch. Although he is still only 22, he has over 100 games under his belt and has gained good experience from playing in leagues such as the Scottish Championship, Scottish League One and the League of Ireland from his recent spell at Dundalk.

“Scott’s last competitive game was in October so we will need to be careful with how we integrate him into the team but when we get him up to full match fitness we will have a very good midfield player on our hands which will benefit the squad for the remainder of the season and beyond.”

Target attracts interest

Hearts officials held signing talks with Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong, the Edinburgh News learned earlier this month. The 27-year-old will become a free agent this summer and spoke to the Tynecastle club about a pre-contract agreement. Hearts made their initial move but have yet to agree terms as things stand. There is lots of interest in the wideman who is weighing up his next move. Reports suggest a six-figure offer has been knocked back from an unnamed club with the bid, from a European side, not meeting what Kilmarnock are after.