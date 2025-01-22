Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the latest Hearts transfer snippets.

It’s been a busy month at Hearts and it shows no signs of slowing down as the January transfer window rumbles on.

Michael Steinwender has signed on a long-term contract at Tynecastle after time in Sweden. He bolsters the backline after the arrival of Jamie McCart, who came in after Kye Rowles headed for DC United in the MLS.

Elton Kabangu has started strong since coming into the forward line, which has lost Liam Boyce to Derry City. More business could be done and exits could also sanctioned in a frantic month for head coach Neil Critchley.

Here are the latest transfer headlines with maroon flavour.

Templeton on the move

David Templeton is seeking his eighth club after leaving Drumchapel United. The attacker started his career at Stenhousemuir before moving to Tynecastle, where he featured 95 times with 13 goals and 21 assists, including a memorable strike away to Liverpool in the Europa League qualifiers. He’s also been at Raith Rovers, Rangers, Hamilton and Burton Albion, leaving the West of Scotland Football League club he’s been at since 2022.

A statement from Drumchapel reads: “Drumchapel Utd can announce that David Templeton has left the club. We would like to thank 'Temps' for his service to the club and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Rowles verdict

Australia boss Tony Popovic has cast his verdict on Rowles swapping Hearts for America. He keeps a close eye on Scottish football with several Socceroos in the SPFL and Rowles is a regular for the nation. Popovic said: "It's a good league, it's a good, solid league. There's a lot invested into that league, the resources they have, the crowds, the stadiums. They're very professional off the field, which you'd expect with the Americans in sport.

"The players going there, it's a good stepping stone, I believe. Kye is an example, he played in Scotland, he played 25 to 30 matches in basically six months, he's very durable, and he gets a good move now to the States. Is that a step up? You could argue, from the Scottish League, or where he is at Hearts, maybe there are more resources [in MLS] in terms of the league, in terms of [D.C. United] itself; what their expectations or what their goals are.

"We're happy for him, he's very happy about the move; he's very comfortable with it. It'll be interesting to see the level that he's performing at once, he starts."

Lowry applauded

Alex Lowry has received messages of support from Hearts players after his permanent move from Rangers to English side Wycombe Wanderers. The playmaker spent time on loan at Tynecastle during time at Ibrox, and posted on Instagram announcing his departure from Rangers. Lawrence Shankland responded with “I like you” with a love heart and Cammy Devlin also commented on the post.

A Wycombe statement said: “Wycombe Wanderers are thrilled to have secured the signing of highly-rated midfielder Alex Lowry on a permanent deal from Scottish Premiership side Rangers. The 21-year-old has been capped at various Scottish youth levels and made 14 senior appearances for Rangers, as well as scoring 14 times in 19 appearances for Rangers B. Alex also played on 17 occasions for Hearts during a loan spell last season, and now leaves Scotland for a new adventure with the Chairboys.