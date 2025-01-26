Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

one former player hits out over death threat after he made a January request.

The January transfer window has been fast and frantic at Hearts - with pace not beginning to slow down.

Daniel Oyegoke could be the latest to head out of Tynecastle as head coach Neil Critchley confirmed a bid for the defender. Hearts managed to clinch a key Premiership victory on Saturday with a 3-2 success over Kilmarnock.

Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart, Michael Steinwender and Sander Kartum have all signed deals with the Jambos this month. Critchley said on possible incomings pre-match: “Anything can happen in January, we’re still looking, we’re still searching.

“Obviously our squad now is slightly top heavy in numbers, so there might be one or two exits, but that might mean that one or two might arrive as well and it could be a busy last week of January. But we’re really happy with the work that we’ve done so far and the players we’ve brought in.”

Here’s some of the latest transfer news with Hearts flavourings

Martindale’s Tait review

One deal done this week is a loan move for Macaulay Tait to Livingston for the rest of the season. He started and played 72 minutes on his debut during Saturday’s 3-0 Championship win vs Hamilton. Boss David Martindale said of the signing pre-match: “I’m really pleased to get Macaulay into the building.

“He comes highly recommended from trusted sources and he was one that was on our radar in the summer but at that stage, Hearts wanted to keep the lad in and around the first-team as they thought so highly of him, so when the opportunity came about to bring him to the club this window, it was a really good option for both parties.

“He has played European football and has first-team experience playing for Hearts in the league also. He has a great left foot, is tenacious, looks after the ball well and can see a pass. He has a real enthusiasm for the game and you can see this in the way he plays.

“It gives us a very good option in terms of a 6, or double 6, and he will enhance the squad going into a hugely important part of the season. I would like to thanks Hearts and all the staff who helped get the deal over the line.”

Brann’s Kartum farewell

Norwegian side have wished new Hearts signing Kartum a hearty farewell after his permanent switch to the Jambos. Sporting director Per-Ove Ludvigsen said: “Sander has worked hard and given us good contributions both on and off the pitch during his time in Brann. When this opportunity arose for him, we found a solution together that was good for both parties. We thank Sander for his efforts in Brann, and wish him good luck in Scotland.”

Morrison hits out after vile messages

Callumn Morrison has hit out over death threats he has received. The former Jambos winger has handed in a transfer request at Falkirk, and a significant package will still be needed to tempt the Bairns into a January sale. The player has now revealed he’s had death threats since the news broke, posting on social media: “To clear a few things up, I have nothing but love for the club. All I wanted to do was play football. But threats to my life? Get a grip and have a bit of respect, I have a young family. Cal.”

Smith right at home

Ex-Hearts talent Callum Smith finally feels at home, now at Hamilton Accies. The 22-year-old left Tynecastle permanently for St Johnstone after six separate loan stints and is now back in South Lanarkshire where he had one of his most successful. He told Lanarkshire Live Sport after signing permanently with the team managed by ex-Jambos coach John Rankin: “That was seven loans I’ve had, and I’m only 22, so it has been a rollercoaster for me so far.

“I have always wanted to be somewhere that I can be settled. I thought that was going to be at St Johnstone, but that obviously didn’t work out. Now I am at Accies for two-and-a-half years and I am buzzing about that. I’ve known a lot of the boys in the changing room for a few years now and it helps when you get on with them. I’ve also known the gaffer since I was 14, so that helps massively.

“Coming in here every day puts a smile on my face and when you are on the pitch and hear the fans singing your name and stuff, that makes a massive difference to me. Even when I wasn’t at the club, I was still texting the gaffer back and forward. He has been a massive influence on my career and I’m just happy to be here long term.”