Dexter Lembikisa’s loan move to Hearts has been referenced as a prime example for success - as a Wolves teammate joins Motherwell.

The right-back spent the second half of last season with Steven Naismith’s side, as a third place Premiership place was secured. Lembikisa is now back at Molineux after building some more senior experience, as fellow right-back Marvin Kaleta joins the Steelmen.

He moves to Fir Park on a season-long loan deal. Wolves also sent Fabio Silva out on loan to Rangers last term, but the Premier League side’s pathways manager Steve Davis referenced Lembika’s tough Hearts moments in the reasons behind sending Kaleta north.

Davis told club media: “He’ll know when he gets up there that the standard’s very high and the demands will be very high on him. It’s his first real taste of men’s football and it’s coming in an extremely competitive league, so he will have to roll his sleeves up and dig in at times. It’s a test of his character as well.

“Dexter had some difficult moments but a terrific loan up at Hearts, so we know what can be done if they can apply themselves and really challenge themselves. It’s down to him now to prove that he can hold his own in that division.

“We’ll learn where he is and he’ll learn where he is as well quite quickly. We’ll support him while he’s up there. We don’t know how he’s going to do but that sort of opportunity doesn’t come around often at that level for your first loan. We think it’s a great one for him and hopefully he’ll do well up there.”