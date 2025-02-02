The latest Hearts transfer news as we edge closer to the deadline.

Hearts transfer business has been frantic this winter and it all comes to a head on Monday night.

Deadline day always brings a level of high-paced dealings between clubs but Hearts have been rapid out the blocks. They have got four players in the door ahead of the last-minute trolley dashes other clubs will be doing, in the form of Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart, Sander Kartum and Michael Steinwender.

There have been exits too and Daniel Oyegoke is the latest of those. There could be more business yet for Hearts to consider come the end of play on February 3rd. Here is the latest news with some Jambos flavour, and a little dash of Everton, Sheffield United and other clubs.

Dunne’s price tag

Jimmy Dunne was a fan favourite during his loan spell at Hearts earlier in his career. The centre-back is now at QPR in the English Championship and is out of contract at the end of the season. Sheffield United are claimed to want him in their ranks ahead of the deadline but despite no fresh terms being agreed, QPR are standing their ground over the former Hearts man.

Alan Nixon has said that the Loftus Road side have put “a stunning £3million pricetag put on him by QPR which will put off Sheffield United.” The Blades are said to be “reluctant” to pay that kind of fee for Dunne now and could look to possible alternatives like Rob Holding at Crystal Palace.

Morrison’s stuck in limbo

A product of the Hearts academy, Callumn Morrison is in a state of flux right now at Falkirk. CEO Jamie Swinney has already confirmed that the winger handed in a transfer request and he was not involved on Friday night as the side managed by ex-Jambo John McGlynn lost 2-1 to Livingston.

Former Jambos Lee Miller managed him at the Bairns and brought him to the club from Hearts and hopes his ex-player can get sorted soon. He said on Sportscene: “I am gutted for the wee man as all he wants to do is play football. Whether it’s here or somewhere else. If it did happen, if he does go, I think everyone will wish him well going as he has done so well for Falkirk. He’s a tremendous talent and you hope he can kick on.”

Naismith’s next step

Steven Naismith shone as a player with the likes of Everton, Rangers and latterly Hearts before moving into coaching at Tynecastle. He guided the club to third place in the Premiership last campaign before a poor start to this season saw him relieved of his duties. Naismith has featured in the bookmakers odds for the vacant Motherwell managerial position and asked about it on The Warm Up, he provided his stance on returning to football.

He said when asked if he’s sticking a CV in: “I am comfortable at the moment. I have reflected a lot and I enjoy seeing other things, things you might do differently. I love the intensity of it. It’s the closest I have felt to being a player. It needs to be worth it. The small margins, the bigger picture could be you are doing a great job but perception and people’s narrative changes that. You are fighting a losing battle sometimes.”