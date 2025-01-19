Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some of the latest Hearts transfer headlines as the window rumbles on.

It’s been a busy month at Hearts and that shows zero signs of slowing down as we approach the latter stages of January.

Already this window, Elton Kabangu has arrived on loan and he’s kicked off his time in maroon with a double in the Scottish Cup vs Brechin City. Jamie McCart meanwhile has bolstered the backline and there could be more to come.

Michael Steinwender and Islam Chesnokov.are on the agenda, as is Sander Kartum. There could be exits too with Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce already moving on this window. Here are some of the latest transfer headlines with maroon flavours.

Kabangu adds extra edge

Yan Dhanda has loved working with Kabangu so far at Tynecastle. He says an ‘extra dimension’ has been added to head coach Neil Critchley’s forward line. Dhanda said: “Elton makes good runs, which creates a lot of space for me. Obviously when I’m on the ball he makes runs that I look to find. He’s come in and done really well. He’s got two goals and I think he’ll score a lot of goals for us.

“I think he adds another dimension up front. I enjoy playing with him. He is humble, works hard and wants to score goals. Those two will be the first of many. He’s a really good guy. It feels like he’s been here all season, to be honest. He’s settled in really well and everyone really likes him. He said before the game that he wants a goal to get his confidence up - and he’s got two. I’m buzzing for him. He’s been very good with the group so we want him to keep scoring goals.”

Backed for more recruits

Former defender Darren Dods can see more recruits coming in at Tynecastle. The ex-Brechin City manager - who featured for Hibs, St Johnstone and others during his playing career - was on punditry duties for the Jambos win at Glebe Park on Friday night. He said: “They're starting to put a run of wins together, which will be good for their confidence, and I think they will pick up points this second half of the season. I know they brought one or two in during the window, they'll maybe bring another couple in, and I do expect them to finish the season very strongly.”

Weir’s Toffees link

Former Hearts defender David Weir has found himself the centre of a rumour touting him for a role at Everton. Currently Brighton technical director, the ex-centre back started his career at Tynecastle before featuring for Everton, Rangers and Scotland. It’s been claimed by Alan Nixon that amid new American owners and David Moyes’ arrival as boss, “David Weir, who is technical director at Brighton, has been linked with a return to a club where he spent eight years as a player.”

Transfer aims

Club CEO Andrew McKinlay has stated that the club will look to bring in a couple of new players before the end of the window, even if none depart. He told Hearts TV: “I’m pretty confident we can expect more. I think we do have to be cognisant of the fact that, and I’ve said this back in the summer, that we are carrying too big a squad.

“And the coach’s view is we’re carrying too big a squad. So far, we’ve brought in two and two have gone out, so we’re still carrying too big a squad. So ideally, we would like more to move out. But people are under contract, they don’t have to move anywhere. So we’ll just see how that all pans out. As I say, even if we don’t get to move others, we will look at bringing a couple more in.”