Scottish Premiership form central to midfielder’s chance against USA and Canada

Cammy Devlin has arrived in Montreal, Canada, hoping to enhance his World Cup prospects with Australia. The Hearts midfielder is fresh from Saturday’s Edinburgh derby win over Hibs, boarding a flight only hours after the final whistle to join the Socceroos for friendlies against Canada and USA.

The Edinburgh News revealed last week that Devlin was on the verge of an international recall as Australia coach Tony Popovic assessed potential options. Having already qualified for the 2026 World Cup finals, Popovic wants to gauge who might be possibilities for his squad next year. Hearts’ surge to the top of the William Hill Premiership triggered Devlin’s call-up. The most recent of his four caps came in June 2024 in a 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Palestine.

Popovic outlined why he is experimenting with different players after taking a keen interest in Hearts’ results. The Edinburgh club sit top of the league by two points from Celtic after six wins and a draw from their opening seven games. Devlin is integral to their current form as he consistently dominates midfield with a mixture of energy, aggression and ball retention. Popovic hopes to see those commodities first-hand against Canada in Montreal and USA in Colorado.

“We're happy with the progress. You're always looking to do it better,” said the Socceroos coach. “You're always searching for that extra detail or something that we can do to make a difference. We just finished important qualifiers that has brought us to the World Cup. So that was one part gone and now we've decided to go down a path where we will bring many different type of players, players that we haven't seen, to judge them in our environment.

“Now, that can stop you maybe in your combinations, getting a clear understanding in some respect, but we view it the other way that actually we can learn something and get a great reward out of it - i.e. a Paul Izzo that showed, yes, you can rely on a Paul Izzo, you can rely on a Nestory [Irankunda], you can rely on a Mo Toure.

“We feel that these learnings are far greater than saying, ‘let's just keep the same squad, build this continuity,’ instead of opening the doors and looking for more possibilities. That's the path we've gone down. We feel that will help us come May, the end of May when we need to make our decisions. I'm hoping there are more players. I'm hoping there are more from the A-League.

“Cammy Devlin is now playing regularly, not that he wasn't last year, but he's in a team that's winning, he's contributing, he deserves a chance. I haven't seen him before. I anticipate and would like to see more of those boys in the next window and then we have to start putting it a little bit together in the March window and obviously make that vital call come the World Cup.”

Devlin was named in Australia’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but didn’t play. He famously exchanged shirts with Argentina captain Lionel Messi after the South Americans eliminated the Socceroos at the last-16 stage.