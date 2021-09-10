Hearts v Hibs: team news, starting XIs, how to watch live, match odds

Hearts and Hibs last met in October. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Edinburgh rivals come head-to-head on Sunday. By the time of kick-off both sides could have fallen places in the league but going into the weekend the Capital duo are the top two in Scotland after four games.

Both teams are on ten points with Hibs earning top spot with a better goal difference.

It will be the first time the sides have met at Tynecastle Park since January 2019 and the first league meeting since March 2020.

Despite the clubs being in different divisions last season they still met in the 2020 Scottish Cup semi-final in October with Robbie Neilson’s men running out winners after extra-time.

Hearts team news: Robbie Neilson has an almost clean bill of health. Stephen Kingsley returned to action during the international break with an appearance in a bounce game against Dundee following his time out with Covid. New signing Cammy Devlin was also involved and he could feature, as could new signing Barrie McKay. Michael Smith picked up a knock against Switzerland when in action for Northern Ireland but it expected to be fit.

Likely Hearts XI (3-4-3): Gordon; Souttar, Halkett, Cochrane; Smith, Baningime, Haring, Halliday; Woodburn, Mackay-Steven; Boyce

Hibs team news: Jack Ross hasn’t been without his injury headaches recently. Jamie Murphy is expected to miss the derby, while Christian Doidge is definitely out. Paul Hanlon and Joe Newell are back in contention following head and abdominal injuries respectively. The main concern has been Martin Boyle who went off with an injury for Australia. Despite missing the game with Vietnam during the week he is expected to make it.

Likely Hibs XI (4-2-3-1): Macey; McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Doig; Doyle-Hayes, Newell; Boyle, Magennis, Murphy; Nisbet.

Match details: Sunday, September 12. Kick-off 12pm. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh.

How to watch: The game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports with coverage starting at 11am and running to 2.15pm. The match will be available to stream through the Sky Sports Go app, while non-Sky customers can take out a Sky Sports day pass through NowTV.

Last meeting: The teams faced each other in the 2020 Scottish Cup semi-final in October. It was an eventful encounter on a sombre Saturday evning in Glasgow with Hearts legend Marius Zaliukas having died, losing his battle with MND. Craig Wighton put the then Championship side ahead with a header before Christian Doidge equalised. In stoppage time it was the story of two penalties as Kevin Nisbet missed one and Liam Boyce scored his to send Hearts into the final.

Key stat: The Edinburgh duo have the best defences in the league when it comes to expected goals against (xGA). In the four games so far Hibs’ figure stands at just 2.41 with Hearts’ 2.81.

Referee: Nick Walsh – This will be the official’s first Edinburgh derby. He has already taken charge of Hearts this season, while Hibs fans won’t want to be reminded of the last time he officiated a match, the Scottish Cup final loss to St Johnstone.

Odds: Hearts 7/5 Draw 12/5 Hibs 15/8