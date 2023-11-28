News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Hearts v Kilmarnock injury news with 7 out and 1 doubt

Naismith to continue to be without long-standing injury concerns ahead of Kilmarnock clash

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 28th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT

Hearts are back in action in just a few days time as they look to extend their winning streak to four games. The Jambos beat St Johnstone at Tynecastle last Saturday with Lawrence Shankland stealing the limelight away from Liam Boyce to secure the one goal lead.

This is now the striker's 11th goal this season and Naismith will be desperate to ensure it is far from the last as the Gorgie-side sit just two points behind St Mirren in the league. Despite their continuing successes, Jambo fans voiced disapproval at their squad's style of play with main claiming the football to lack significant excitement.

However, this may be of little concern to the Tynecastle board at present as they witness the side achieve three successive league wins for the first time since January 2022. Ahead of this weekend's fixtures, here is the latest injury news from both the Edinburgh and Kilmarnock camps with Naismith continuing to be without several talismen...

Steven Naismith should have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Kilmarnock fixture.

1. Steven Naismith ahead of St Johnstone

Steven Naismith should have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Kilmarnock fixture.

Photo Sales
OUT - Gordon continues building up his match fitness ahead of hopeful 2024 return.

2. Craig Gordon - Hearts

OUT - Gordon continues building up his match fitness ahead of hopeful 2024 return.

Photo Sales
OUT - Similarly to Gordon, Halkett is building up his match-day fitness following ACL injury.

3. Craig Halkett - Hearts

OUT - Similarly to Gordon, Halkett is building up his match-day fitness following ACL injury.

Photo Sales
OUT - After suffering a knee injury in August, McKay is slowly building up his training.

4. Barrie McKay - Hearts

OUT - After suffering a knee injury in August, McKay is slowly building up his training.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:KilmarnockLawrence ShanklandTynecastleLiam BoyceHearts FC