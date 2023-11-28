Hearts v Kilmarnock injury news with 7 out and 1 doubt

Naismith to continue to be without long-standing injury concerns ahead of Kilmarnock clash

Hearts are back in action in just a few days time as they look to extend their winning streak to four games. The Jambos beat St Johnstone at Tynecastle last Saturday with Lawrence Shankland stealing the limelight away from Liam Boyce to secure the one goal lead.

This is now the striker's 11th goal this season and Naismith will be desperate to ensure it is far from the last as the Gorgie-side sit just two points behind St Mirren in the league. Despite their continuing successes, Jambo fans voiced disapproval at their squad's style of play with main claiming the football to lack significant excitement.

However, this may be of little concern to the Tynecastle board at present as they witness the side achieve three successive league wins for the first time since January 2022. Ahead of this weekend's fixtures, here is the latest injury news from both the Edinburgh and Kilmarnock camps with Naismith continuing to be without several talismen...

1 . Steven Naismith ahead of St Johnstone Steven Naismith should have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Kilmarnock fixture.

2 . Craig Gordon - Hearts OUT - Gordon continues building up his match fitness ahead of hopeful 2024 return.

3 . Craig Halkett - Hearts OUT - Similarly to Gordon, Halkett is building up his match-day fitness following ACL injury.