Ex-Hearts star reveals key transfer target for Steven Naismith

The January transfer window is fast approaching and Steven Naismith will be keeping a watchful eye on his targets. The Hearts boss has already revealed that a new right-back is on the cards as well as further fire power up front.

However, following the Jambos home win against St Johnstone, in which Lawrence Shankland diverted Liam Boyce's effort into the goal, the former Hearts midfielder Ryan Stevenson believes there is someone much closer to home that Hearts need to focus on.

Stevenson, 39, played for Hearts from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2012 to 2014, featuring in nearly 120 league games, and has said that extending Boyce's contract should be Naismith's key priority. As it stands, the 32-year-old from Belfast is set to become a free agent in the summer of 2024 but the former Ipswich Town footballer believes the Tynecastle board should most assuredly look to trigger the option to extend clause in Boyce's contract.

Writing for the Daily Record, Ryan Stevenson said: "The goal (against St Johnstone) has to be given to Shankland and his fortune is actually the sign of a good striker at the top of his game. But I still felt for Boycey as the moment that mattered was all about his brilliant movement in the box. Losing his defender, getting himself in between the posts and then applying the – almost – finishing touch.

"It’s what he does best and it’s why he remains a key man for Hearts even if the goals aren’t flowing for him right now. He’s like me and not blessed with pace but that’s where your movement is vital. It was actually a brilliant goal.

"The fans are split on Boyce this season but when he’s on it he can be the difference like on Saturday. And with his contract up in the summer I’d be making him a priority for a new deal. He’s had a bad injury and might be 32 but he’s looking sharp. If you put a ‘player cam’ on him for 90 minutes you’d see the selfless work he does for the team and to help Lawrence.

"He has the intelligence to drift into areas that will create room for his partner to get on the ball and score. Not just that but I bet you he is one of the players in that dressing room that is a role model for the youngsters coming through the academy.

"The likes of Boyce, Stephen Kingsley, obviously Craig Gordon, they are so important to the young ones who will hopefully eventually take their place. Often the decision on a new contract comes down to money. But all being well, if it was up to me, the offer would be on the table for Boyce.