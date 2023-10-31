Hearts v Livingston injury news as 6 out and 3 doubts

It could still be a while before Hearts welcome back three of their long-term injury absentees

Hearts have a quick turn around this week as they prepare to host Livingston at Tynecastle following a defeat at Ibrox. Steven Naismith’s side were leading right up until the 90th minute when Philippe Clement’s side were awarded a penalty.

Rangers quickly pulled two goals back and the Jambos suffered heart-break as they came away from Glasgow with no points to show for their efforts. Naismith will be hopeful, however, of a quick change in pace ahead of this weekend’s action when they will once again face the Gers but at Hampden Park in the Viaplay Cup semi-final. The winner will take on either Hibs or Aberdeen in December.

First, however, Lawrence Shankland and his squad will face Livingston who sit ninth in the table after their ten matches. Livingston have just two wins from their ten fixtures but will be hoping a win on Wednesday sees them leap-frog both Edinburgh sides in table. Ahead of Wednesday night’s action, here is the latest news on who will be fit to play from both the Hearts and Livingston camps...

Steven Naismith during Hearts' eventual 2-1 defeat to Rangers

Kyosuke Tagawa - Hearts Doubt - the centre-forward continues recovery from a hamstring injury and could be seen in this week's match-day squads.

Finlay Pollock - Hearts Doubt - the attacking midfielder continues to recover from patellar tendonitis and his return date is not yet known.