Hearts v Livingston injury news as 6 out and 3 doubts

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 31st Oct 2023, 18:34 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 18:34 GMT

Hearts have a quick turn around this week as they prepare to host Livingston at Tynecastle following a defeat at Ibrox. Steven Naismith’s side were leading right up until the 90th minute when Philippe Clement’s side were awarded a penalty.

Rangers quickly pulled two goals back and the Jambos suffered heart-break as they came away from Glasgow with no points to show for their efforts. Naismith will be hopeful, however, of a quick change in pace ahead of this weekend’s action when they will once again face the Gers but at Hampden Park in the Viaplay Cup semi-final. The winner will take on either Hibs or Aberdeen in December.

First, however, Lawrence Shankland and his squad will face Livingston who sit ninth in the table after their ten matches. Livingston have just two wins from their ten fixtures but will be hoping a win on Wednesday sees them leap-frog both Edinburgh sides in table. Ahead of Wednesday night’s action, here is the latest news on who will be fit to play from both the Hearts and Livingston camps...

Doubt - the centre-forward continues recovery from a hamstring injury and could be seen in this week’s match-day squads.

Doubt - the attacking midfielder continues to recover from patellar tendonitis and his return date is not yet known.

OUT - Montano received a red card against Motherwell and must now watch his side play Hearts from the sidelines.

