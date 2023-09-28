Hearts beat Kilmarnock 2-1 to reach the Scottish League Cup semi-final where they will face Rangers.

Hearts are through to the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup following a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock earlier this week. Steven Naismith’s side have been no stranger to turbulence so far this season but they will now rejoice in reaching the final four of the competition and will now prepare to face Rangers at Hampden Park.

Goals from Jorge Grant and Alex Lowry cancelled out Kilmarnock’s Brad Lyons effort and now the Jambos will prepare to face the 27-time winners of the tournament.

Speaking after the win, Naismith said of his team’s performance: “The conditions were tricky but, overall, I thought we played really well.“I’ve asked [Alex Lowry] to show moments of quality, not potential, and he comes up with an unbelievable moment.”

Hearts have just over a month to prepare for their final four fixture, but here is all the information you need to know about how to follow the action in November...

When is Hearts vs Rangers?

The semi-final will be held on the weekend of Saturday 4/Sunday 5 November but the order of play and kick-off is still yet to be confirmed.

How to watch Hearts vs Rangers

Viaplay will have all the action from Hampden for the semi-final. Coverage times will be confirmed once kick-off is decided but fans can subscribe to watch action on Viaplay from £9.99/month. As well as the League Cup, fans can also watch La Liga fixtures through the platform.

How to buy tickets

Tickets are yet to go on sale for the semi-final. They will be available to purchase from the Hearts’ website as well as through Hampden Park’s website with fans already able to sign up with the site in order to receive notice of when tickets, including hospitality packages, come on sale.

Now that all four teams have been determined, the tickets will likely go on sale in the coming weeks.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other on 367 occasions. 53 of these matches have been in either the FA Cup or League Cup with Rangers beating Hearts in 20 FA Cup matches and 16 League Cup fixtures. Hearts have ten Cup wins over Rangers as well as 66 league wins.