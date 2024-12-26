Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The team news is in for Hearts vs Hibs in the Premiership this afternoon.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s derby day in the capital as Hearts host Hibs - with team news in for the Premiership clash.

Hearts go into the game 10th with the ability to climb above eighth-placed Hibs, who can move further away from the Jambos with a win of their own. Tynecastle boss Neil Critchley said: “It’s a massive help when we’re all fighting and pushing in the same direction. And when we’ve got real alignment then Tynecastle is a tough place to go to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought the support on Sunday against St Johnstone was excellent. They were right behind the team and that made a real difference.

“We’ve got some young players on the pitch and we need everyone together. We need to show what we’re about as a football club, our values and what we represent. It’s important that we show that in the stands and on the pitch.

Counterpart David Gray said: "One thing you can't do is get carried away, but it's a game that every single player should look forward to.

"It's the best game in the calendar, it's the one that all the fans talk about, and rightly so. We're going into it in the best possible way with really good back-to-back wins, which is the first time we've done that since December 2023. Now we've got the opportunity to try and improve on that, so that has to be the challenge."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts XI: Gordon; Halkett, Oyegoke, Baningime, Shankland, Devlin, Rowles, Spittal, Wilson, Penrice, Musa

Subs: Clark, Grant, Forrest, Boateng, Dhanda, Boyce, Forrester. Vargas, Salazar.

Hibs XI: Smith; O’Hora, Youan, Boyle, Newell, C Cadden, Iredale, N Cadden, Campbell, Triantis, Bushiri.

Subs: Bursik, Miller, Levitt, Amos, Kwon, Obita, Moriah-Welsh, Hoilett, Gayle.