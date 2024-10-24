Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s how you can watch Hearts vs Omonia in the Europa Conference League.

Hearts will continue their Europa Conference League campaign tonight as they take on AC Omonia at Tynecastle Park - following their string showing on Saturday, they’ll be hoping for another big win this evening.

In their last Europa Conference League outing, the Jambos staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Dinamo Minsk earlier in the month in a behind closed doors game. Steven Alfred opened the scoring for Minsk, as Hearts looked destined for another defeat - however, an own goal from Sergey Politevich and a last-minute winner from Yan Dhanda gave them the three points.

Domestically, Hearts have endured a tough season so far, as they sit 11th in the Scottish Premiership table - however, they picked up a big win at the weekend when they demolished St. Mirren by a score of 4-0. Jam Tarts fans will be hoping that their match on Saturday will be the beginning of a reversal in fortune - can they make it the start of a strong run of form?

Meanwhile, Omonia are also having a difficult campaign in the Cypriot First Division - despite their status as one of the biggest clubs in Cyprus, they currently sit sixth in league table with four wins and three defeats from their first seven games of the season. As such, they will be out for blood when they take on Hearts this evening.

When does Hearts vs Omonia kick off?

The game between Hearts and Omonia at Tynecastle Park. is due to kick off at 5:45pm GMT this evening, barring any unforeseen delays or cancellations.

What TV channel will Hearts vs Omonia be on?

Hearts vs Omonia will be available for live viewing on TNT Sports 3 on TV - Hearts supporters who can’t make it to Tynecastle can watch the game on their TV channel or online with their live streaming service on Discovery+.