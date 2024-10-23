Crocked Hibs starter racing to be fit for Hearts clash as gaffer Gray seeks derby boost - fitness update
Hibs could be without one of their most versatile regulars for Sunday’s first Edinburgh Derby of the season. And another potential impact player also faces a battle to put himself in contention for the visit of Hearts.
Last weekend’s dramatic late defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice saw Hibs boss David Gray suffer a couple of major blows ahead of his first derby at the helm, with Joe Newell’s red card ruling the club captain out of the contest - and Chris Cadden pulling up injured early in the second half. The 28-year-old, who has started the last four games for Hibs, has increasingly been seen as a vital player by Gray, who appreciates his ability to fill in at right back or on the right wing.
Although Cadden – who suffered a thigh injury earlier in the season - immediately signalled that he was unable to continue in a game that ended with United scoring TWO injury-time goals to pinch a 3-2 victory from under the noses of the visitors, he is still being assessed daily by medical staff at East Mains. Gray is willing to give him every opportunity to prove his fitness before Sunday’s high noon kick-off.
Winger Nicky Cadden, meanwhile, is battling back from a knock that had initially expected to be cleared up in time for LAST weekend – only for a training ground set-back to put his involvement against Hearts in doubt. Speaking last Friday, Gray initially put the free agent signing’s recovery schedule almost bang on time for the derby, depending on his progress, saying: “Unfortunately, Nicky picked up a bit of a niggle on his rehab, so it pushed him back a little bit. He's another 10 days or so, maybe not quite that, another week away, I would say.”
Nectar Triantis is available again after serving a one-match suspension as a result of his sending off against Motherwell, meaning the midfielder can step straight into cover for the absent Newell. Should Chris Cadden fail to recover in time to start, Lewis Miller – subbed at half-time on Tayside after an emotionally and physically tiring international break spent on World Cup duty with the Socceroos – will play at right back, with a refreshed and fit-again Martin Boyle likely to start on the right wing.
While Gray is eager to give his injury doubts a chance to prove their fitness, he has been focused mainly on building a game plan capable of delivering a much-needed victory after a horrible start to the Scottish Premiership season, with just one win in eight games leaving Hibs rooted to the foot of the table. Sunday’s showdown is the first leg in a three-game week that could go a long way to setting the tone for Hibs heading into the next international break, with Ross County away and United at Easter Road to come before the league goes into another hiatus.