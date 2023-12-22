Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's only a few weeks to go until the Asia Cup begins with several key stars in the Scottish Premiership set to jet off to represent their countries in January.

Several Hibs and Hearts stars have received early Christmas presents after Australia named their squad for the tournament overnight while there will be others who will believe they have featured on Santa Claus's naughty list after missing out on selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The upcoming January transfer window will have both Steven Naismith and Nick Montgomery look for short-term solutions to their international absentees with the defence department in particular taking a hit.

Hearts' Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson have both been named in the Socceroos squad for the upcoming tournament. Rowles, 25, has had 13 international appearances already, first making his debut against Jordan in 2022.

He has been a staple of the squad since and following a successful World Cup in which Australia reached the last 16, Rowles signed a five-year contract extension with Hearts.

Atkinson was the second Jambos star to be named in the Socceroos squad after bouncing back to form. The 24-year-old suffered an injury back in September but was able to make his first appearance since during Hearts' 1-0 loss to Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The right-back has played eight international matches already, featuring in the Australian World Cup squad in 2022.

However, there is one star in particular who will be sad to have missed out on a spot. Cammy Devlin has received less and less game time in recent weeks, picking up an injury at the beginning of the month. The 25-year-old has played twice for his country and while he was selected for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he did not take to the field and has since missed out on selection.

As for Hibs, Nick Montgomery will be mourning the loss of both Lewis Miller and Martin Boyle. Miller has played just two fixtures for Australia making his full debut as a substitute against England at Wembley back in October.

Despite being born in Aberdeen, Boyle represents the Australian national team through his father and holds dual citizenship. He has made 22 appearances for the Socceroos, scoring six goals.