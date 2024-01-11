Hibs and Hearts will be without a number of their key players as the Asia Cup takes centre stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of Scottish clubs are bracing themselves for a testing period in the coming weeks after squads were confirmed for this winter's Asia Cup.

A total of 10 players from the Scottish Premiership will travel to Ivory Coast for the tournament in a particularly punishing period for Celtic, along with Edinburgh giants Hibs and Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hoops will be without Oh Hyeon-gyu and Yang Hyun-jun of South Korea along with Celtic's Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate who are representing Japan. Celtic fringe player Marco Tilio has also been called up for the competition by Australia coach Graham Arnold, who has a strong Scottish Premiership contingent in his 26-man pool.

Hibernian duo Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller are in the Australia squad alongside Hearts pair Nathaniel Atkinson and Kye Rowles, and St Mirren's Keanu Baccus.

The competition coincides with Scotland’s winter break, although both Edinburgh clubs will have their squads tested by the absentees at the end of January. Despite their absence many Hearts and Hibs fans will be keen to cheer on their players during the tournament as they aim to write their names into the history books.

With that mind we have rounded up all of the key TV details for the Asia Cup and the key dates you need to watch out for.

When is the Asia Cup?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Asian Cup, which is being held in Qatar, kicks off on Friday 12 January - just a day before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The group stage of the competition runs until Thursday 25 January with each time playing a minimum of three matches in a round-robin format.

Knockout football begins three days later on Sunday 28 January before the highly anticipated final which takes place at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday 10 February. The venue famously hosted the final of the 2022 World Cup and fans will hope for an equally thrilling encounter on this occasion.

How to watch Hibs and Hearts players in the Asia Cup

Fans from the UK and Ireland will be able to watch every single game from the tournament in Qatar on TrillerTV+.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can sign up to TrillerTV+ for £7.99 per month and more details can be found here.

Coverage from the tournament is also expected to be shown on the AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel.

Here is a list of all the key group stage games involving stars from Edinburgh giants Hearts and Hibs.

Australia fixtures for Asia Cup: