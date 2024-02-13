Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibs will return to action this weekend in a match which marks Neil Warnock’s first home Premiership game in charge of Aberdeen.

Neil Montgomery’s men will be looking to claim their first league victory of the calendar year as they face the tricky task of trying to contain one of the league’s most formidable finishers in Bojan Miovski.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacker has fired in a staggering 22 goals in all competitions this season and has hit three in two games since the arrival of Warnock. The ex-Huddersfield Town boss has hailed Miovski as the best striker he has worked with and is little surprised that there are whispers of Celtic sniffing around the striker.

Miovski, who has scored against Hearts and Hibs this season, is rapidly becoming one of the most valuable assets in the division, and Aberdeen icon Duncan Shearer claims his valuation is only increasing with each passing week.

Shearer told the Press and Journal: “He has two years remaining on his contract with Aberdeen after this season, and what the future holds for Miovski will be dictated by the player himself.

“If he is happy at Pittodrie, and he appears to be, then there is every chance he will still be leading the line for the Dons come August. But I’m also a realist and it depends on how Miovski sees his future.”

Rangers star could move for record fee in the summer as he chases international call up

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland is another footballer who is rapidly establishing himself as one of the most valuable players in the Premiership. Since arriving at Ibrox on a free transfer in the summer he has been a revelation and kept an incredible 20 clean sheets in 39 appearances.

The nine-time England international is an outsider to make Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad, according to Three Lions goalkeeper coach Martyn Margetson. Potential involvement in the tournament in Germany will likely thrust Butland back onto the radar of a number of English clubs - which could allow Rangers to make a sizeable profit on their goalkeeper if he was to depart.

Football Insider understands that Rangers are reluctant to sell their shot stopper, who has been linked with a move back to former club Birmingham City under their new wealthy owners. The outlet adds that only a record fee would secure Butland’s services as they allow him at around £10-15m - exceeding the current record of £9m that they received for Alan Hutton back in January 2008.

Championship side win race to sign St Johnstone man on loan

Championship strugglers Dunfermline Athletic have won the race to sign St Johnstone striker Chris Kane on a loan deal until the end of the season, as confirmed by the club website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signing is a statement of intent by the Pars - who beat off competition from Championship rivals Queens Park - who were linked with the 29-year-old, according to the Courier.

Kane has made over 180 Premiership appearances for St Johnstone since rising through the academy in 2013 - he has scored 24 top-flight goals in that period and also formed part of the team which won the Scottish Cup and League Cup double in 2021.

The Edinburgh born forward has enjoyed three successful loan spells at Championship level and impressed at Dumbarton (twice) and Queen of the South.