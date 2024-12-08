Hearts and Hibs have both been in action this weekend

Hearts won 2-0 at home to Dundee to rise off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table. Striker Lawrence Shankland scored twice at Tyncastle Park.

As for Hibs, they were beaten 3-0 away at Celtic. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours...

Dundee boss reaction

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has admitted his frustration with his team following their loss at Hearts. His side are positioned in 6th place in the league.

He said after the game: “The overriding feeling is one of frustration because, for whatever reason, I just think we weren’t at it at all in the first half. We didn’t compete. I thought we did in the second half when we addressed it. I don’t want to put out excuses but I think maybe the exertions from midweek were part of it.

“Because I’ve seen some things uncharacteristic to the way we’ve been playing. Some of our decision-making was poor and sometimes mentally, when you’re fatigued, you make poor decisions. One thing that we do normally is keep possession better than we did today.

“When you come to venues like this, you need to keep the ball better so you can work your way up the pitch and create opportunities. That was probably lacking today. But I’m not wanting to be too tough on the players because recently we’ve been good. The second half performance is an acceptable way to play. First half, there’s a lot we can do better.”

Hibs man on Celtic loss

Hibs’ Nicky Cadden has said they conceded some ‘stupid’ goals against Celtic. David Gray’s side weren’t ruthless enough in attack either, despite creating chances at Celtic Park.

Speaking to club media, Cadden has said: “It is a hard one (to take). I feel like we had very good chances today and to come away having not scored a goal is very annoying. Their ‘keeper gets Man of the Match so I think that says it all with our performance. We’ve lost stupid goals at our end.

“They’ve had four or five chances, they’ve taken three of them. We’ve had nine shots on target and not managed to score any of them. It’ll come, it is nothing to worry about.”

Celtic youngster eyed

The January transfer window opens next month meaning rumours are starting to swirl. As per The Scotsman, Celtic youngster Daniel Cummings is attracting attention from the Premier League with Wolves, Ipswich Town and Fulham credited with an interest.

He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and the Hoops could face a battle to keep hold of him down the line. The attacker has fired 17 goals in 14 games for their B team so far this season.

Left-back loving life at Dundee United

Liverpool left-back Luca Stephenson is enjoying his loan spell at Dundee United. He was given the green light to link up with the Terrors on a temporary basis in the summer to get some experience under his belt.

The defender has said, as per Not The Old Firm: “It’s been massive. I said at the start of the season before I came up here that this was the next step in my career. I was in League Two last year and this has been a step up in terms of level of opposition and the publicity you get up here. I think I’ve had a good start and hopefully I’m showing people that I’m good enough for this level. In future years I want to go and play at a higher level and at the minute I’m doing well.”