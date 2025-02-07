Foreign players have certainly made an impact at Hearts and Hibs down the years.

After all, who could doubt the impact the likes of Rudi Skacel and the much-missed Marius Žaliūkas made during their time at Tynecastle? Or how Frank Sauzee, Russell Latapy and Mixu Paatelainen became cult heroes during some memorable times for Hibs.

The Premiership has welcomed a whole host of players that have come from continental shores and the likes of Brian Laudrup and Henrik Larsson will surely go down as some of the greatest players to play in the top level in Scotland in recent decades. Then there have been a number of English stars that have left their mark with the likes of Paul Gascoigne and Chris Sutton enjoying great success during their time on either side of the Glasgow divide.

But what of the current Premiership squads? Who has the most diverse squad across the top level of Scottish football and how many different countries are represented in each club’s squad? Let’s take a look...

1 . Kilmarnock 6 - Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Rep of Ireland, Canada

2 . Dundee 8 - Scotland, England, Northern Ireland, Rep of Ireland, Wales, Austria, Mexico, France

3 . Dundee United 9 - Scotland, England, Rep of Ireland, Wales, Australia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Kenya, Bonaire

4 . St Mirren 10 - Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Rep of Ireland, Kenya, France, Cyprus, Slovakia, Uganda