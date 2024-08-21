How many minutes Hearts and Hibs gave to young players last season compared to Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 21st Aug 2024, 17:00 BST

A look at how many minutes Hearts and Hibs gave to young players last season

Hearts finished 3rd in the table last season behind Celtic and Rangers. Steven Naismith remains in charge at Tynecastle Park for this new campaign as his side look to build on last term.

As for Hibs, they churned through two different managers in the last campaign. Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery both came and went at Easter Road as they now look for some stability under club favourite David Gray.

The new 2024/25 campaign is underway but using data collected by Transfermarkt on X, here is a look at how many minutes Hearts and Hibs gave to players under the age of 21 last season compared to other clubs in the Premiership and Championship:

19 players, 15,356 minutes

1. Queen's Park

19 players, 15,356 minutes Photo: Ross Brownlee - SNS Group

14 players, 13,234 minutes

2. Airdrie

14 players, 13,234 minutes | SNS Group

12 players, 11,786 minutes

3. Dundee

12 players, 11,786 minutes | SNS Group

13 players, 7,670 minutes

4. Dunfermline

13 players, 7,670 minutes Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

