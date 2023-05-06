The first round of the post split Scottish Premiership fixtures takes place this weekend and there will be plenty of eyes on Edinburgh with both Hearts and Hibs playing at home.

Celtic are the visitors to Tynecastle where a win for Ange Postecoglou’s side would ensure they retain the Scottish Premiership title while the hosts are looking to close the gap on Aberdeen in third place. Supporters who are unable to make it to the match in person will have the option to watch all the action on TV and online. Here is everything you need to know about when, where and how to watch this weekend’s match between Hearts and Celtic:

When is Hearts vs Celtic?

Hearts vs Celtic is due to be played on Sunday, May 7 at Tynecastle with a 2:15pm (BST) kick off. The three bottom half fixtures (St Johnston vs Dundee United, Motherwell vs Kilmarnock and Ross County vs Livingston) plus Hibs vs St Mirren are all due to be played on Saturday with a 3:00pm kick off while Aberdeen head to Ibrox on Sunday for a 3:00pm kick off.

What TV channel is Hearts vs Celtic on?

Hearts vs Celtic will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 401) and Sky Sports Football (Sky channel 403). Build up to the match begins at 2:00pm, which is 45 minutes before kick off.

Hearts vs Celtic live stream

Sky customers can stream the match live online, on Smart TVs and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app. The app can be downloaded to mobile devices from most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers will also have the option to stream the match by purchasing a NowTV pass. The subscription services offers day passes for £9.99 which provide access to all Sky Sports channels for 24 hours or monthly passes for £21.

Hearts vs Cetic live radio coverage and highlights

BBC Radio Scotland will present Sportsound from 1:30pm (BST) with live commentary from Tynecastle. There will then be highlights from both Hearts vs Celtic and Rangers vs Aberdeen on Sportscene: Premiership highlights on the BBC Scotland channel at 7:15pm and BBC One Scotland at 11:30pm.

How the table looks and outcome of potential results

There are just five games remaining this season meaning there is a maximum of 15 points that each team can still pick up. Celtic currently have a 13 point lead over Rangers which means a win at Tynecastle would guarantee they lift the Scottish Premiership title. A draw for the Hoops would not be enough to secure the title then and there but an Aberdeen win or a draw at Ibrox would also guarantee the title for the men in green regardless of the result in Edinburgh.

