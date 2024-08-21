Hearts are heading for the Czech Republic | AFP via Getty Images

Hearts take to European action this Thursday against Viktoria Plzen.

Hearts are back on the continent this week as they travel to the Czech Republic for a clash with Viktoria Plzen.

Disappointment from a Premier Sports Cup last 16 exit to Falkirk must subside with a spot in the league phase of UEFA’s second tier competition up for grabs. They will be in the Europa Conference League equivalent if they lose out against stern opposition, but head coach Steven Naismith and co will be desperate to play the highest level possible.

Plzen are seasoned European campaigners and made the last eight of the Conference League last season, so Hearts know a major test awaits, with the goal of securing a good result ahead of the second leg at Tynecastle next week. Here’s all you need to know about the coverage of the match in the Czech Republic.

What time is kick-off and where is the game being played?

Kick-off off between Plzen and Hearts is at 6pm UK time. The match takes place at the Doosan Arena.

Is the game on TV?

The first leg is NOT available on TV in the UK. BBC Scotland have not beamed away qualifiers for St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Rangers onto the small screen over the course of their respective Europa Conference League, Europa League and Champions League qualifiers.

This applies for Hearts too, but just like the three aforementioned clubs, the broadcaster WILL show a home leg on TV. Currently, Sportscene is due to broadcast the second leg of Hearts vs Plzen as coverage starts at 19:30 on August 29th.

Is there a live-stream?

Yes. Solidsport are offering a broadcast for this game. It begins at 5:55pm with English commentary and is available for €12 here.

How else can I keep up with the action?

Right here with us on the Edinburgh Evening News website! Our Hearts correspondent, Barry Anderson, is out in Plzen with the Jambos and will bring you press conference coverage, match ratings and reaction from Naismith and co after full-time.

You can also hear an audio preview of the match from Barry and Martyn Simpson on our new podcast, Hearts Digest, HERE.